The restoration of a historic Grade II* listed pier in Weston-super-Mare has been saved by new funding after the project was almost put in “jeopardy”.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded the North Somerset Council £5.5m to save Birnbeck Pier, building on top of the £10m grant it gave in October last year.

The successful bid for the funding comes just in time for the council, after the RNLI withdrew from the project, leading to a major funding gap which councillors said put the restoration in jeopardy.

Birnbeck is known for being the only pier in the country to link the mainland to an island. Attractions on the pier, which juts into the Bristol Channel, used to include funfairs, rides and steamer ferries.

The RNLI initially joined the project in hopes of operating a lifeboat station from the island and committed some funding to the restoration, but decided to leave the project in June.

The pier was designed by 19th-century seaside architect Eugenius Birch and first opened in 1867, staying open for well over a century until it finally closed to the public in 1994.

The pier was taken over by the Royal Navy during World War II and was used as a secret base for weapons testing, but after the conflict it never regained its popularity.

After 127 years, the pier was deemed unsafe due to a lack of maintenance while it was under private ownership.

open image in gallery The council, which now owns the pier, has secured funding from various bodies to restore Birnbeck Pier ( Getty Images )

Since 1998, the pier has been on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register, which lists sites that are at most risk of being lost due to neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

With the new grant, it is hoped that the bridge of the pier structure will be restored, allowing the pier to be safe and usable again.

Councillor Mike Bell, leader of North Somerset Council, said that the aim is to restore the pier in order to preserve “coastal heritage for generations to come.”

He added that the extra funding from The National Lottery has been a “lifeline” and without it would have put the pier’s future in “real danger.”

The National Lottery has contributed £15m in total. Birnbeck Pier also has funding from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, the UK government and Historic England, bringing the total external funds to over £20m.

The restoration of the structure of Birnbeck Pier is separate from other phases of work, including the regeneration of its historic buildings, which is being funded by the UK government.

North Somerset Council said it has also committed capital funding to cover risk contingency. Work on the pier structure is due to start by the end of 2025 and is expected to take just over a year, completing by the end of 2026.

open image in gallery The pier is a central part of Weston-super-Mare’s history ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Birnbeck Pier is a unique part of our coastal heritage that has been at risk of loss for over 25 years.

“The additional grant reflects our commitment to saving heritage at risk and investing in the communities it belongs to.

The Birnbeck Pier restoration project is part of a wider initiative to regenerate Weston-super-Mare, with Ms McGuiness saying she hopes the restoration will enhance the cultural and economic landscape of the area and provide “enjoyment for generations to come.”

“Birnbeck Pier holds a special place in people’s hearts and memories. The energy and commitment of local people and organisations working hard to secure its future and place the pier back at the forefront of Weston-super-Mare have been integral to getting to where we are today.

“We know that any major project and investment of this scale will have risks, but we are committed to working collaboratively with North Somerset Council, Historic England and UK Government to make this project happen.”

