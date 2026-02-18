What is chikungunya virus? Symptoms and advice after CDC issues travel warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US travellers have been warned to take precautions if they plan to visit the Seychelles islands or Bolivia during an outbreak of the chikungunya virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued “level 2” advisories for the Seychelles, Bolivia and Suriname, advising prospective holidaymakers to get vaccinated before they travel.

Chikungunya, a viral infection transmitted to humans by mosquitoes, was responsible for 186 related deaths worldwide, said the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Pregnant people should “reconsider travel to the affected areas”, due to a risk of severe illness in newborns, said the CDC.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) describes the virus as being characterised by “a sudden onset of fever usually accompanied by joint pain”. British authorities have not joined their American counterparts in cautioning against chikungunya in Bolivia – although other territories, such as Réunion, carry a warning.

Here is what travellers need to know about the virus, plus advice from a medical specialist on how to best prepare for travelling overseas

What is chikungunya and how is it spread?

Chikungunya virus disease is a mosquito-borne disease that is found across tropical and sub-tropical regions.

It is spread to humans by a bite from an infected mosquito. It cannot be passed from human to human.

Cases have been found in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. Brazil has had the most cases in 2025, followed by Bolivia, Argentina and Peru.

The transmission of dengue and chikungunya viruses in mainland Europe has been linked by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to travellers who have caught the virus outside the region, then travelled inadvertently with infected mosquitoes.

In total, there were approximately 502,264 chikungunya cases and 186 related deaths across 41 countries or territories last year, reported PAHO.

What are the symptoms?

Chikungunya originates from a word used by the Makonde people in Tanzania, where the disease was first discovered in the 1950s. It means “that which bends up”, describing the contorted posture of infected people who experience severe joint pain.

Alongside joint pain, people can also experience an abrupt onset of fever, joint swelling, muscle pain, headaches, nausea, fatigue and rashes.

The joint pain can be debilitating and usually lasts for a few days, but it has been known to last for weeks, months or even years.

open image in gallery Réunion recorded over 54,550 confirmed cases during a 2025 outbreak ( AFP/Getty )

If an infected person does not experience joint pain, the symptoms will be mild and can go unrecognised as chikungunya.

Most people will recover fully from the infection. There have been some occasional cases of eye, heart, and neurological complications, while newborns and older people with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe disease.

Patients with severe disease should be hospitalised because of the risk of organ damage or death.

Once someone has recovered from chikungunya, they are likely to be immune to future chikungunya infections.

Is there a vaccine?

Two chikungunya vaccines are available in the UK, containing a form of the virus that has been weakened so it cannot multiply.

It works by training the immune system to recognise the virus, which will then produce specific antibodies to attack it.

It can only be obtained via a prescription and given to those who plan to travel abroad where the virus is present.

One vaccine is available for individuals aged 18 to 59 years, and another for those over 12.

Hilary Kirkbride, head of travel health at UKHSA, says: “Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can effectively reduce the risk.

“Before you travel, check the TravelHealthPro website for the latest health advice on your destination. A chikungunya vaccine may also be considered for those travelling to higher-risk regions.”

A travel doctor’s guide to being prepared

Dr Richard Dawood, a travel medical specialist at Fleet Street Clinic, explained to the Independent how the vaccination can help travellers prevent getting sick from the chikungunya virus.

He said: “This is a new situation for us. Until a very short time ago, we had no vaccine, and the only approach to prevention was to make careful use of insect repellents and insect precautions.

“So now we've got this extra tool in the armoury, and because the vaccine gives long-lasting protection, it’s something that could be considered if you are planning to travel over a period of time.

“It's a fairly expensive vaccine, but if you’re going to be travelling over a period of years to southern Europe and beyond, it may be something that could be considered.”

Wherever you are travelling, Mr Dawood advised holidaymakers to “do your homework”.

He said, “If there's an actual outbreak at your destination, then I would say no hesitation, definitely have the vaccine.

“Taking a bit of time and getting some really focused travel health advice for your particular trip is very worthwhile because it can save you from getting a vaccine that you don't need or that may not be sensible for you, and it can help prioritise the really important things for your trip.”

Travel clinics can also offer advice on insect bite precautions and reducing the risk in other ways, he added.

