US issues travel warning to island hotspot because of a disease outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. is warning travelers to be careful if they plan to visit the Seychelles islands anytime soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a "level 2" advisory for the Seychelles, a small island republic northeast of Madagascar known for its beautiful and secluded beaches.

The health organization has warned travelers to "practice enhanced precautions" if they do plan to visit.

The warning is a response to an outbreak of chikungunya, a viral disease that can be spread to humans by mosquitoes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, chikungunya symptoms include fever and severe joint pain, and can manifest between three and seven days after a victim is bitten by a mosquito. Infected individuals may also experience head and muscle aches, swelling, fatigue, nausea, and rashes.

The Seychelles, known for its pristine beaches, is under a level 2 travel warning issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The warning was issued after an outbreak of chikungunya — a mosquito-spread viral disease that causes severe joint pain, among other symptoms — was detected in the islands ( Getty Images )

The majority of those infected recover after about a week of experiencing symptoms, but some individuals report having chronic joint pain after becoming infected.

The Cleveland Clinic noted that the virus cannot spread person to person.

While American travelers aren't outright banned from visiting, the CDC does recommend that anyone planning to visit the Seychelles get a chikungunya vaccine before their trip. It did note, however, that pregnant mothers should consider not traveling until the travel advisory has been lifted.

The CDC does not recommend pregnant women receive the vaccine before giving birth, unless the chance of infection is high, at which point it advises women to seek counsel from their primary care doctors.

"People at risk for more severe disease include newborns infected around the time of birth, older adults (65 years or older), and people with medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease," the CDC says on its website. "Death from chikungunya is rare."

In addition to the advisory for the Seychelles, the CDC has also issued Level 2 advisories for travel to Bolivia, Suriname, Sri Lanka, and Cuba due to chikungunya outbreaks.

There are currently no level 3 or level 4 advisories.. If a country is placed under a level 4 advisory, it means Americans are advised to avoid travel there at all costs. Level 3 advisories advise that anyone engaging in non-essential travel reconsider their plans.

In addition to the vaccine, public health officials more broadly recommend travelers do their best to avoid mosquito bites anywhere they travel to avoid potential infections. Using bug repellent, wearing clothing that fully covers the arms and legs, and staying inside are all suggested methods of reducing mosquito bites.