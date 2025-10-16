What is chikungunya virus? Symptoms and advice after first case confirmed in New York

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Yorkers have been warned of a locally-acquired case of chikungunya, the first of its kind to be reported in the US in six years.

The New York State Department of Health announced on Tuesday, 14 October that laboratory testing had confirmed the case in Nassau County on Long Island.

It is the first locally-acquired case of chikungunya reported in New York state. No locally-acquired cases have been reported in the US since 2019.

A rise in cases across Europe has also been reported this year. Since the beginning of 2025, France has identified 700 cases of chikungunya, while Italy has reported 353, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Some 73 cases were reported in the UK between January and June this year compared to 27 over the same period in 2024, the UK Health Security Agency said in August.

Here is what travellers need to know about the virus, plus advice from a medical specialist on how to best prepare for travelling overseas.

What is chikungunya and how is it spread?

Chikungunya virus disease is a mosquito-borne disease that is found across tropical and sub-tropical regions.

It is spread to humans by a bite from an infected mosquito. It cannot be passed from human to human.

Cases have been found in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. Brazil has had the most cases in 2025, followed by Bolivia, Argentina and Peru.

In total, there have been approximately 317,000 chikungunya cases and 135 related deaths across 16 countries or territories since the beginning of the year.

La Réunion and Mayotte, two French islands off the east coast of Africa, have outbreaks of chikungunya, with the former recording 54,550 cases as of October 2025.

As of the beginning of August 2025, over 40,000 cases were reported in Asian countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and China.

Cases have also been reported in Mauritius, Senegal and Kenya, while European countries have diagnosed imported cases from Madagascar and the Seychelles.

open image in gallery A chikungunya warning poster at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, France ( Natalie Wilson )

The transmission of dengue and chikungunya virus in mainland Europe has been linked by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to travellers who have caught the virus outside the region, then travelled inadvertently with infected mosquitoes.

What are the symptoms?

“Chikungunya” originates from a word used by the Makonde people in Tanzania, where the disease was first discovered in the 1950s. It means “that which bends up”, describing the contorted posture of infected people who experience severe joint pain.

Alongside joint pain, people can also experience an abrupt onset of fever, joint swelling, muscle pain, headaches, nausea, fatigue and rashes.

The joint pain can be debilitating and usually lasts for a few days, but it has been known to last for weeks, months or even years.

open image in gallery La Réunion has recorded 54,550 cases as of October 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

If an infected person does not experience joint pain, the symptoms will be mild and can go unrecognised as chikungunya.

Most people will recover fully from the infection. There have been some occasional cases of eye, heart, and neurological complications, while newborns and older people with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe disease.

Patients with severe disease should be hospitalised because of the risk of organ damage or death.

Once someone has recovered from chikungunya, they are likely to be immune to future chikungunya infections.

Is there a vaccine?

Two chikungunya vaccines are available in the UK containing a form of the virus that has been weakened so it cannot multiply.

It works by training the immune system to recognise the virus, which will then produce specific antibodies to attack it.

It can only be obtained via a prescription and given to those who plan to travel abroad where the virus is present.

One vaccine is available for individuals aged 18 to 59 years, and another for those over 12.

Hilary Kirkbride, head of travel health at UKHSA, says: “Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can effectively reduce the risk.

“Before you travel, check the TravelHealthPro website for the latest health advice on your destination. A chikungunya vaccine may also considered for those travelling to higher risk regions.”

A vaccine is available in the US for those aged 12 years and older. A second chikungunya vaccine had its licence suspended by the US’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August, citing safety reasons.

A travel doctor’s guide on being prepared

Dr Richard Dawood, a travel medical specialist at Fleet Street Clinic, explained to The Independent how the vaccination can help travellers prevent getting sick from the chikungunya virus.

He said: “This is a new situation for us. Until a very short time ago, we had no vaccine, and the only approach to prevention was to make careful use of insect repellents and insect precautions.

“So now we've got this extra tool in the armoury, and because the vaccine gives long-lasting protection, it's something that could be considered if you are planning to travel over a period of time.

“It's a fairly expensive vaccine, but if you're going to be travelling over a period of years to Southern Europe and beyond, it may be something that could be considered.”

When asked about getting the vaccination for a trip to France, Mr Dawood advised to look at the decision in terms of where you will be travelling over the next few years rather than in the context of a single trip.

“The risk from a one-off short trip to France is probably very small,” he said.

“There's been only a very small number of cases so far. So statistically, you're not very likely to, but over time, as somebody who loves to travel and loves going to hot countries, then I would probably want to be protected against it in the long term.”

Wherever you are travelling, Mr Dawood advised holidaymakers to “do your homework”.

He said: “If there's an actual outbreak at your destination, then I would say no hesitation, definitely have the vaccine.

“Taking a bit of time and getting some really focused travel health advice for your particular trip is very worthwhile because it can save you from getting a vaccine that you don't need or that may not be sensible for you, and it can help prioritise the really important things for your trip.

Travel clinics can also offer advice on things like insect bite precautions and reducing the risk in other ways, he added.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast