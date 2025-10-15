Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare case of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus more commonly found in South America, has been confirmed in the New York City suburbs – the first mainland U.S. transmission in a decade.

Health officials identified the virus, which typically causes fever and joint pain, in a Long Island patient. Symptoms began in August following travel outside the region, though not out of the country.

The infection is believed to have stemmed from a mosquito bite, but its precise origin remains unclear. The virus has not been detected in local mosquito populations and does not spread directly between people.

Here's what to know about chikungunya:

open image in gallery The chikungunya virus was first identified in people sickened during an outbreak in Tanzania in 1952. ( Getty/iStock )

What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a disease caused by a virus of the same name.

The chikungunya virus was first identified in people sickened during an outbreak in Tanzania in 1952. Its name is derived from a word in the Makonde language, which means “that which bends up,” due to the severe pain it can cause.

Chikungunya is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and mostly causes mild symptoms. The majority of people who get chikungunya recover without needing medical attention after one to two weeks.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya?

Chikungunya typically produces symptoms including fever, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue and a rash.

But in rare cases, it can cause debilitating joint pain that persists for months or even years. Patients who get severely ill often require hospitalization because of the risk of organ damage.

The World Health Organization says severe cases and deaths are rare and mostly occur in babies or elderly people with underlying health conditions.

open image in gallery An ARS vector control agent operates as part of the fight against the Chikungunya pandemic by mosquitoes in Saint-Benoit on the French overseas island of La Reunion. ( LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images )

Is there a treatment or vaccine?

There is no specific treatment for chikungunya, but health workers can treat the symptoms by giving medicines to lower fevers or ease muscle pain.

Two vaccines have been approved in several regions, including Britain, Brazil, Canada and Europe. Those are mostly targeted at travelers and are not widely available in the countries most affected by chikungunya.

Where does chikungunya normally occur?

Chikungunya causes regular outbreaks in Africa, Asia and the Americas, with occasional small epidemics in Europe.

As of August, there have been about 317,000 cases of chikungunya this year, including 135 deaths in 16 countries and territories, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The countries that reported the highest number of infections were Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina and Peru.

What's happening in the United States?

The case confirmed in New York was the first locally acquired instance in the United States since 2015, meaning the person was infected without traveling elsewhere. Ten years ago, one person was infected in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two cases were recorded in U.S. territories in 2019.

It's the first time that a locally acquired case has ever been detected in New York, the state Health Department said.

open image in gallery A patient infected with chikungunya looks out from mosquito netting at the Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, ( (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz )

Health officials said the virus can be transmitted when a mosquito bites an infected traveler, becomes infected and bites another person.

The type of mosquito known to transmit chikungunya, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, is present in parts of downstate New York, and people should take care to avoid being bitten by wearing long sleeves and removing standing water from things like flowerpots, health officials said.

However, colder nighttime temperatures currently being recorded in New York make the transmission risk in the area "very low,” state Health Commissioner James McDonald said in a statement.

Although locally acquired cases have been virtually nonexistent in recent years, the CDC has tracked a number of travel-related infections in the U.S., including 199 in 2024 and 152 in 2023, according to agency data.

Are we seeing more chikungunya outbreaks?

Yes. The number of outbreaks has increased since 2000, just as there have been more outbreaks of other mosquito-transmitted diseases like dengue and Zika, according to Robert Jones, an assistant professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Jones said in a statement that in 2013, chikungunya was first seen in the island of St. Martin and that over the next three years, cases were confirmed in almost 50 countries in the Caribbean and the Americas, with more than 1 million suspected cases.

Jones said the risk of chikungunya epidemics has risen due to climate change and urban expansion.