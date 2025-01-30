Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Center Parcs announced plans for a brand new holiday village in Scotland, which it hopes will encourage tourism in the region and create over a thousand jobs.

The holiday company revealed its multi-million-pound proposal to build a new park in November, and now the plans are being made available to the public for scrutiny.

An initial drop-in event will be held for the local community at the town’s rugby club on 12 February from 11am until 7pm, with the opportunity to air their opinions on the project.

Senior company leaders will be at Hawick Rugby Club to share an overview of the plans they say are still at an “early stage”, and will answer questions and gather responses from those who attend.

A newly-appointed community liaison officer, Paul Hogarth, said his priority is to "listen to local voices" about the plans.

He added that as someone who has roots in Hawick and the Scottish Borders, he hopes the park will “respect and enhance” what the region already has to offer.

Revealing its plans last year, Center Parcs said that once operational, the village is expected to create around 1,200, permanent, non-seasonal jobs.

Around 750 to 800 mainly region jobs will also be created during construction with a “strong focus” on using local constructors where possible, the company has said.

The planning application is expected to be submitted later this year, with plans for around 700 lodges and a range of indoor and outdoor activities, including an indoor water park.

The estimated investment to build the village is between £350m and £400m.

The site is on land owned by the Buccleuch Group, which has signed an option agreement with Center Parcs.

Center Parcs currently has six other sites across the UK and Ireland, situated in or near forests, woodland trails and lakes, with a focus on family getaways and adventure activities such as archery, quad biking and aerial treetop courses.

Watersports, waterparks, sports and nature activities are also offered at the parks, while accommodation ranges from treehouses to woodland lodges.

Chief executive officer Colin McKinlay said: "We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring a Center Parcs village to the Scottish Borders, creating a fantastic destination for families while delivering significant economic and social benefits to the local area.

"Ensuring excellent community engagement is fundamental to everything we do, and this public presentation is a vital part of ensuring we work in collaboration with local communities and stakeholders from the very beginning."

Mr McKinlay added in November that a number of Scottish families already visit Center Parcs villages in England, so they hope this new site will allow them to enjoy holidays closer to home, as well as benefitting local economies.

“Throughout our history, we have demonstrated that a Center Parcs village provides significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally,” he said.

“This is a tremendously exciting project and offers the opportunity to transform leisure and tourism in the Scottish Borders.”

