Celestyal repositioning cruises offer winter sun at 60 per cent discount

Celestyal Cruises has unveiled its latest repositioning cruise itineraries – letting passengers sail with the brand and enjoy winter sun for up to 60 per cent cheaper than usual.

A repositioning cruise moves ships to their next homeport or departure base between peak periods.

The itinerary typically has fewer stops as you are essentially staying on board while the vessel relocates for its next season but that is often reflected in the cruise fare.

After spending the summer and autumn months in the Mediterranean, Celestyal will be relocating its ships to the Arabian Gulf for the 2025/2026 winter season.

Passengers can come along for the repositioning and book a cabin for a new 14-night Ancient Athens to Amazing Abu Dhabi itinerary across the two-ship fleet.

These voyages still offer several stops during the repositioning. The cruise line will also return to Egypt for the first time in two years, and will make its debut in Jordan and Saudi Arabia during these itineraries.

Celestyal Journey will depart Athens on 22 November 2025, calling at Port Said and with maiden calls to Sharm El Sheikh, Aqaba, Jeddah and Muscat, followed by Dubai.

Prices start from £857 per person for the 14 nights.

If you can travel outside of peak periods, the repositioning cruise can work out up to 61 per cent cheaper than other dates and routes with the brand.

For example, Celestyal’s 14-night Mediterranean Icons cruise from Athens costs from £2,209 per person when sailing in May 2025.

The repositioning is also 55 per cent cheaper than doing a 14-night Mediterranean cruise with Celestyal in August.

There are also shorter options such as a four-night sailing from Athens to Sharm El Sheikh from £262 per person compared with a four-night Iconic Greek Islands cruise that would cost from £599 in May – a 56 per cent difference.

The ship will arrive in Abu Dhabi on 6 December 2025, in time for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

She then departs on her Desert Days and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sailing on 7 December, which costs from £629 per person for seven nights.

Alternatively, Celestyal Discovery, which has just had a refit to add 47 new cabins, refreshed decor and a new Smoked Olive restaurant, departs from Athens on 28 November and follows the same route with an additional call at Kusadasi, Turkey.

Cruise fares start from £795 per person for 14-nights and there is also a four-day route from £262 per person.

The ship arrives for her maiden call into Abu Dhabi on 13 December 2025. Her inaugural winter season will sail three, four and seven-night Iconic Arabia itineraries, with the ship homeporting over the winter season in the Arabian Gulf for the next three years.

The Iconic Arabia cruises start from £279 per person based on a three-night sailing.

At the end of winter next year, Celestyal Discovery will cruise from Abu Dhabi on 6 March 2026 for its repositioning, charting the same return course and arriving back into Athens for the summer Greece and Mediterranean season.

Celestyal Journey will depart Abu Dhabi on 21 March.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: "Last year, we committed to offering our guests even more destinations.

“Whether they are returning travellers or new to cruising, we welcome everyone with the warm hospitality that is at the heart of our heritage. Our tenth anniversary year will be bigger than ever, beginning with extensive renovations across our fleet and an expanded programme featuring two new countries, four new ports of call, and a long-awaited return to Egypt.”

