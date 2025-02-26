Behind the scenes on Carnival’s new $600 million private cruise island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The countdown has begun to the opening of Carnival Cruise Line’s latest private island.

Celebration Key, based in Grand Bahama, will welcome cruise passengers with an inaugural visit from Carnival Vista on 19 July.

The development of the island cost $600 million (£474 million).

To mark the five-month countdown, Carnival Corporation chief executive officer Josh Weinstein and chief maritime officer Lars Ljoen joined Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy to tour the final stages of the construction.

open image in gallery Calypso Lagoon is almost complete and will have the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean ( Carnival Cruise Line )

During the visit, they placed commemorative keys into the 10-storey Suncastle, the centrepiece of the destination’s five ‘portals’, or areas of the island.

Other ‘portals’ include the Paradise Plaza entrance to the island and the Starfish Lagoon waterslide and sports area.

There is an adult-only Pearl Cove Beach Club featuring daybeds, private cabanas and villas, as well as Calypso Lagoon, which has a large swim-up bar.

Passengers can even get their retail fix at Lokono Cove, a shopping village celebrating Bahamian culture through local art and handmade goods.

open image in gallery Left to right: Carnival Corporation chief executive Josh Weinstein, Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy and chief maritime officer Lars Ljoen and tour Celebration Key ( Carnival Cruise Line )

Carnival representatives also planted palm trees from its Plant a Tree community engagement programme.

Ms Duffy, who participated in the ceremonial filling of one of two freshwater lagoons – described as the largest in the Caribbean – said: “Celebration Key represents a new chapter for Carnival and its construction builds on our close partnership with the Bahamas, so seeing it transform from vision to reality is incredible.

“We broke ground on this site less than three years ago and now in five short months we’ll see our first guests enjoy the many experiences we created just for them to celebrate and enjoy this gorgeous place on Grand Bahama.”

Celebration Key will be an exclusive port of call on more than 500 itineraries, across 20 ships sailing from 10 US homeports.

Mr Weinstein added: “This destination will serve as a tribute to the rich Bahamian culture and Grand Bahama’s natural environment. It is clear Celebration Key will be a game-changer for our flagship brand and its loyal guests, with endless options for relaxation and recreation, but it’s also truly great to see firsthand how we’re implementing our company’s robust sustainability initiatives on land.”

Carnival Key will become the cruise line’s second private island. The destination joins Half Moon Cay, which Carnival Cruise Line shares with sister brand Holland America Line.

