A British tourist has died in Greece after becoming unwell during a swim at a popular seaside village.

The 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following an incident on Monday at Agia Galini, one of Crete’s largest seaside towns, located on the southern coast.

The woman entered the water around midday to go for a swim and shortly after felt unwell, according to a report by Cretapost. It is unclear what type of illness the woman was experiencing.

She was immediately taken to shore, but then collapsed. An ambulance service rushed to the scene, and medics tried to revive her, but were not successful.

The tourist was taken to Rethymnon Hospital in the local area, where she was pronounced dead.

The Port Authority of Agia Galini is carrying out a preliminary investigation. The Independent has contacted the authority for comment.

The incident comes after a series of other British tourist deaths in Greece this summer, including a 66-year-old woman who was pulled from the water on Achladies beach on Skiathos in July.

The tourist appeared to have lost consciousness while swimming during an excessive heat warning that had been placed on the island.

Another British tourist died in April while on a boat trip from the Greek island of Kos. The man drowned in front of his wife after struggling to get back onto the boat.

After his friends called emergency services, police and divers in two boats pulled the man from the water.

A number of heat-related deaths have also occurred in Greece this year, including author and presenter Dr Michael Mosley, who was found dead in June after a five-day search on the Greek island of Symi.

