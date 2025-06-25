British tourist found dead on sun lounger at popular Greek beach
The unnamed man’s cause of death is currently unknown
A British tourist has been found dead on his sun lounger on a Greek beach.
The 73-year-old man was discovered by fellow holidaymakers at the popular tourist spot in Agia Paraskevi on the Greek island of Skiathos on Friday (20 June).
Despite efforts to administer first aid by a lifeguard and a local doctor’s attempts to revive him for around 40 minutes, the man was unable to be saved.
The man’s cause of death is unknown and an autopsy is being conducted.
The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) confirmed the death of the man, who has not been named.
A spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”
The news comes just weeks after another British tourist died on a Greek beach.
A 68-year-old man lost his life after taking a swim on a beach in Lindos on the island of Rhodes on 12 June.
Local media reported that the man was rushed to the nearby Archangelos Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.
