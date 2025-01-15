The most exciting hotels opening in the UK and Ireland this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might sound absurd, but going on holiday isn’t always about the destination. Whether it’s a classy city hotel or cosy country inn, a good hotel is often worth the journey alone.

Short breaks are a great way to bridge the gap between longer holidays and are always a quick-fix solution for much needed rest and relaxation. But choose wisely. Although well-loved properties will always have a fanbase, there are plenty of new players to consider.

From the snow-dusted glens of the Cairngorms to the bright lights of London, here are some of the best new openings in 2025.

Ellen Kensington, London

Living in an SW5 postcode is beyond most people’s budgets, but staying the night in a nearby luxury hotel is surprisingly within reach. A short walk from the Royal Albert Hall, V&A, Natural History Museum, Science Museum, and Hyde Park, this 105 room and suite hotel overlooks the historic Barkston Gardens. Named after Dame Ellen Terry – a leading Shakespearean and comic actress during the Victorian era – the property is run by a female-led team. Rooms from £190 per night with breakfast. Visit ellenkensington.com.

Star Hotel, Cairngorms

Whether carpeted in wildflowers or blanketed in snow, the Cairngorms National Park is beautiful at any time of the year. After a day of hill walking or even skiing, relax in this newly refurbished property in the small Highlands town of Kingussie. The property first opened its doors in 1892, and rooms – although modernised – retain much of their historic charm. Dine on local produce in the blue-hued Jacobite Bar & Grill and round off the night with a game of darts in the Wolf Sports Bar. Half-board stays from £149 for two. Visit starhotel.scot.

The Shells, Jersey

Island life is all about being on the water. Floating in the Marina in Jersey’s capital St Helier, two floating holiday pods present an opportunity to wake up at sea. Surprisingly large, each aquatic home sleeps up to four people with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchenette and front deck. Built to high eco standards, both are thermally insulated and powered by air source heat pumps and solar panels to ensure maximum energy efficiency. Each pod costs from £175 per night. Visit freedomholidays.com

The Swallow Falls Inn, Betws-y-Coed

Packed with adrenaline-fuelled experiences and known as the gateway to Snowdonia, Betws-y-Coed is rapidly becoming the adventure capital of Wales. Explore an underground cave network with Go Below Adventures or fly through the treetops with ZipWorld. Close by to the action, this new inn will open in February 2025. Located next to a tumbling waterfall system in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it’s the ideal starting point for rambles. Doubles from £89.10 with breakfast. Visit inncollectiongroup.com.

Six Senses, London

Synonymous with some of the world’s most glamorous and exotic locations, the five-star Six Senses group is due to open its first property in the UK. Occupying former art deco department store The Whiteley in Bayswater, the hotel will feature a combination of rooms and residences along with several dining venues and a spa. Designed in the style of an old-fashioned London Underground station, the wellness area will feature 3,500 metres dedicated to fitness, a 20-metre indoor swimming pool, a Biohacking Recovery Lounge and an Alchemy Bar and a relaxation room with vaulted ceilings. Room rates tbc. Visit sixsenses.com.

Treehouse Hotel, Manchester

Indulge a childhood fantasy with a stay in the treetops. Launched in London several years ago, the foliage-themed and quirky concept Treehouse hotel has become a hit with city breakers – prompting a second edition to open in Manchester in early 2025. Dine in a top floor restaurant and bar with views of the city skyline and leave messages on wooden murals set up on each floor. Close to Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and the Manchester Arena, it’s ideal for a ‘shop n’ show’ weekend break. Rooms from £199 per night with breakfast. Visit treehousehotels.com.

The Harbourview Hotel, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland

Once owned by Winston Churchill, the historic Londonderry Arms in Carnlough has been renovated and remodelled to become a whiskey-themed hotel. Expect to find a Whiskey Chamber with more than 400 bottles of whiskey, a hotel pub offering a selection of tasting flights and a turndown gift of whiskey-infused chocolates. Events will include Master Distiller dinners and talks. Located in the Glens of Antrim on the Causeway Coastal Route, it’s set to be a popular stop-off for road trippers who decide to ditch the car keys for a few days. Bookings are now being taken from mid-April onwards. Doubles from £79 per night with breakfast. Visit theharbourviewhotel.com.