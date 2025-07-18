UK’s best B&Bs for 2025 named in AA awards
The annual awards aim to celebrate the best in UK hospitality
The UK’s best B&Bs for 2025 have been revealed with an adults-only Devon establishment bagging the top spot for England.
The 29th iteration of the annual ranking by the AA aims to celebrate excellence in British hospitality.
Award categories include AA Inn of the Year, AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year and AA Bed and Breakfast of the Year with winners selected from across England, Scotland and Wales.
Located a 10-minute walk from Torre Abbey Sands, boutique property 25 Boutique B&B in Torquay, Devon, won the B&B of the Year for England.
Judges described it as being “top of its game”, thanks to “an engaging fusion of comfort, quality and hospitality, all of which combine to ensure a rewarding and fulfilling guest experience”.
The Townhouse, a traditional, Georgian terraced property in the heart of Perth, was Scotland’s winner, with several rooms benefiting from “great views over the picturesque South Inch Park.
“Luxurious beds and antique furniture sit alongside contemporary design,” noted the AA.
And multi-award-winning Ramsey House in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, took the top spot for Wales.
Elsewhere, The George Inn, a historic 14th-century Grade I-listed Tudor inn located in North St Philip near Bath in Somerset, scooped the prize for AA Inn of the Year.
Judges described it as home to “a wonderfully warm and engaging atmosphere”.
In Scotland, The Colintraive Hotel on the Isle of Bute took top spot.
As well as securing an AA rosette for the past three years, judges remarked on the “comfortable well-appointed bedrooms” and “fantastic food… using the best from both land and sea”.
And in Wales, the Grade II-listed Nags Head in Montgomery, Powys, secured the win.
England’s Restaurant with Rooms of the Year was named as Restaurant Interlude in Lower Beeding in West Sussex, while the Dipping Lugger overlooking Loch Broom in Ullapool scooped the win in Scotland.
And in Wales, Plas Dinas Country House, a Grade II-listed building nestled between the Snowdonia mountains and the Irish Sea, won the award.
Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “These awards shine a light on the brilliant people and places that make Britain’s B&B scene truly world class.
“Whether it’s a warm welcome in Scotland, a design-led retreat in England, or a culinary gem in Wales, this year’s winners represent everything that’s special about independent UK hospitality.”
The winners of the AA B&B Awards 2025
AA Inn of the Year
ENGLAND
The George Inn, Norton St Philip, Somerset
SCOTLAND
The Colintraive, Isle of Bute, Argyll & Bute
WALES
The Nags Head Inn, Montgomery, Powys
AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year
ENGLAND
Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex
SCOTLAND
The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool, Highland
WALES
Plas Dinas Country House, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon
AA Bed and Breakfast of the Year
ENGLAND
The 25 Boutique B&B, Torquay, Devon
SCOTLAND
The Townhouse, Perth, Perth & Kinross
WALES
Ramsey House, St Davids, Pembrokeshire
AA Best Breakfast of the Year
Roskhill House, Dunvegan, Highland
AA Sustainable Champion of the Year
The Riverside at Aymestrey, Aymestrey, Herefordshire
AA Friendliest B&B of the Year
Broad Bay House, Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides
