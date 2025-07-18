UK’s best B&Bs for 2025 named in AA awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s best B&Bs for 2025 have been revealed with an adults-only Devon establishment bagging the top spot for England.

The 29th iteration of the annual ranking by the AA aims to celebrate excellence in British hospitality.

Award categories include AA Inn of the Year, AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year and AA Bed and Breakfast of the Year with winners selected from across England, Scotland and Wales.

Located a 10-minute walk from Torre Abbey Sands, boutique property 25 Boutique B&B in Torquay, Devon, won the B&B of the Year for England.

Judges described it as being “top of its game”, thanks to “an engaging fusion of comfort, quality and hospitality, all of which combine to ensure a rewarding and fulfilling guest experience”.

The Townhouse, a traditional, Georgian terraced property in the heart of Perth, was Scotland’s winner, with several rooms benefiting from “great views over the picturesque South Inch Park.

“Luxurious beds and antique furniture sit alongside contemporary design,” noted the AA.

And multi-award-winning Ramsey House in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, took the top spot for Wales.

Elsewhere, The George Inn, a historic 14th-century Grade I-listed Tudor inn located in North St Philip near Bath in Somerset, scooped the prize for AA Inn of the Year.

open image in gallery The George Inn in North St Philip near Bath ( The George Inn )

Judges described it as home to “a wonderfully warm and engaging atmosphere”.

In Scotland, The Colintraive Hotel on the Isle of Bute took top spot.

As well as securing an AA rosette for the past three years, judges remarked on the “comfortable well-appointed bedrooms” and “fantastic food… using the best from both land and sea”.

And in Wales, the Grade II-listed Nags Head in Montgomery, Powys, secured the win.

England’s Restaurant with Rooms of the Year was named as Restaurant Interlude in Lower Beeding in West Sussex, while the Dipping Lugger overlooking Loch Broom in Ullapool scooped the win in Scotland.

And in Wales, Plas Dinas Country House, a Grade II-listed building nestled between the Snowdonia mountains and the Irish Sea, won the award.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “These awards shine a light on the brilliant people and places that make Britain’s B&B scene truly world class.

“Whether it’s a warm welcome in Scotland, a design-led retreat in England, or a culinary gem in Wales, this year’s winners represent everything that’s special about independent UK hospitality.”

The winners of the AA B&B Awards 2025

AA Inn of the Year

ENGLAND

The George Inn, Norton St Philip, Somerset

SCOTLAND

The Colintraive, Isle of Bute, Argyll & Bute

WALES

The Nags Head Inn, Montgomery, Powys

AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year

ENGLAND

Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex

SCOTLAND

The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool, Highland

WALES

Plas Dinas Country House, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon

AA Bed and Breakfast of the Year

ENGLAND

The 25 Boutique B&B, Torquay, Devon

SCOTLAND

The Townhouse, Perth, Perth & Kinross

WALES

Ramsey House, St Davids, Pembrokeshire

AA Best Breakfast of the Year

Roskhill House, Dunvegan, Highland

AA Sustainable Champion of the Year

The Riverside at Aymestrey, Aymestrey, Herefordshire

AA Friendliest B&B of the Year

Broad Bay House, Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides