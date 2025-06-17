This airline was named No.1 in North America in the ‘Oscars of Aviation’ ... and Donald Trump isn’t going to like it
Only one carrier in North America has made the global top 20 list in the Skytrax World Airline Awards
Donald Trump may not like hearing this, but Air Canada has been rated the best airline in North America for 2025.
That's according to the Skytrax World Airline Awards — known as the 'Oscars of Aviation' — which has placed what Trump might call the “51st state’s” namesake carrier in first place in its North America ranking, ahead of Delta Air Lines in second and Porter Airlines in third.
The rest of the top five rounds out with United Airlines (fourth) and JetBlue (fifth).
Air Canada has also had success in the World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge for Dining category, with the Toronto Pearson Signature Suite claiming gold.
And Canada triumphs in the Best Leisure Airlines category, with Montreal-based Air Transat coming top for the third consecutive year, ahead of the UK's Tui Airways (second) and Turkey-based SunExpress (third).
"Receiving this award for the seventh time and third year in a row is an honour for everyone at Air Transat," said Pamela Lloyd-Bergeron, Air Transat Director In-Flight Service.
"It reflects our dedication to delivering excellent service and memorable journeys for our passengers."
Globally, however, North America fares badly, with Air Canada only managing 19th in the global ranking, which is topped by Qatar Airways for the ninth time.
The rest of the global top five comprises Singapore Airlines (second), Cathay Pacific (third), Emirates (fourth) and ANA All Nippon Airways (fifth).
Turkish Airlines is named the Best Airline in Europe, as well as winning the award for World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering.
Qatar Airways also wins the Best Business Class category, with Singapore Airlines claiming the top podium spot for the First Class ranking.
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today.
North America's top 10 airlines for 2025
- Air Canada
- Delta Air Lines
- Porter Airlines
- United Airlines
- JetBlue Airways
- Alaska Airlines
- Air Transat
- Breeze Airways
- WestJet
- Allegiant Air
The world's top 20 airlines for 2025
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- Emirates
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Turkish Airlines
- Korean Air
- Air France
- Japan Airlines
- Hainan Airlines
- Swiss Int'l Air Lines
- EVA Air
- British Airways
- Qantas Airways
- Lufthansa
- Virgin Atlantic
- Saudi Arabian Airlines
- STARLUX Airlines
- Air Canada
- Iberia
As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being awarded again, quality consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines."
The awards were given out at a gala ceremony held today at the Paris Air Show, with the results produced by a global customer satisfaction study.
