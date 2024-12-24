American Airlines grounds all US flights on Christmas Eve
The airline says it is currently experiencing an unspecified technical issue
American Airlines has grounded its flights across the US on Christmas Eve amid one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
“A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning,” an airline spokesperson told CNN Tuesday morning. “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”
The airline wrote on X in response to one passenger that they are “currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights.
“Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.
“An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they’re trying to fix it in the shortest possible time,” it added.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) posted a nationwide groundstop order for all American flights at the request of the airline, an advisory notice shows.
The Independent has contacted the FAA and American Airlines for comment.
