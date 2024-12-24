Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

American Airlines has cut some international flights from major US airports next year and delayed others, blaming Boeing for the hold up.

A number of new long-haul routes can’t go ahead yet because Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner jets are delayed, The Points Guy first reported.

“As a result of ongoing Boeing 787 delivery delays, American is adjusting service on certain routes in spring 2025 to ensure we are able to re-accommodate customers on affected flights,” the airline said in a statement.

“We’ll be proactively reaching out to our impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements and remain committed to mitigating the impact of these Boeing delays while continuing to offer a comprehensive global network.”

American Airlines is awaiting delivery of 25 of the 787 Dreamline jets, according to Boeing orders and delivery figures.

American Airlines services between Miami International Airport and Ministro Pistarini International Airport, near Buenos Aires, are being cut from three daily to two.

open image in gallery A number of international American Airlines flights have been delayed due to a hold up with Boeing air ( EPA )

Flights from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Paris Charles De Gaulle have been on hold since September and won’t be restarting until May. They were scheduled to resume in April.

At Miami, flights to the Parisian airport will be temporarily suspended in May.

The airline stressed that routes to the destinations would not be canceled due to Boeing delays, but the flights would be starting later than planned.

The Independent has contacted Boeing for comment.

This morning American Airlines grounded its flights for around an hour across the U.S. on Christmas Eve amid one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

open image in gallery An American Airlines employee wearing a Santa Claus hat awaits further updates at Miami International Airport, on Christmas Eve ( AP )

The technology issue impacted systems needed to release flights, causing a ground stop that lasted approximately one hour.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) posted a nationwide groundstop order for all American flights at the request of the airline, an advisory notice shows, which has since been lifted.

Passengers aired their woes on social media about the delays to their Christmas Eve travel plans due to the temporary halting of American Airlines flights.

One X user wrote that they had been required to deplane at Pittsburgh International Airport, to which the airline responded: “We’re doing our best to get things back on track. Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

open image in gallery Travelers reported having to deplane at airports on Christmas Eve following the technical issue ( AP )

Another passenger wrote: “Heck of way to start Christmas. Hey, American Airlines just tell us whether we should go home or not. Please don’t make us wait in the airport for hours.”

A video posted from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport showed a large crowd waiting in the gate area with an announcer saying that its “system is down” so they could not get the crew on the plane nor board any customers.

FlightRadar24, a flight data tracking site, said on X that while the ground stop has now been canceled, “it will take some time for flights to get back to normal.”

It added that there are 420 active American Airlines flights as of 8:32 a.m., whereas at the same time last week, there were 620.