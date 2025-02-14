Spanish holiday hotspot introduces bar curfew to stamp out noisy drinkers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular Spanish tourist destination is set to introduce new curfews on bars, restaurants and nightclubs due to noise complaints from residents.

Authorities in Spain’s popular Costa Blanca region of Alicante have approved the new legislation, which is expected to come into force before the peak holiday season begins in spring.

The new ruling means bars will have to close at 12.30am on weekdays and 1am on Friday, Saturdays and on the eve of national holidays.

Nightclubs will be required to close their doors at 1am during weekdays and 3am on the weekend.

Terrace areas are set to be cut by half, while those that are permitted to stay open will be cleared 30 minutes ahead of closing time, The Olive Press reports.

And new applications for terrace spots are also being halted, as are new licences for nightclubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, karaoke bars and even bingo halls.

The curfew applies to two areas of Alicante City designated as Acoustically Saturated Zones (ZAS).

This includes parts of the Old Town and the area around Calle Castaños.

Police will be on hand to ensure closing times are observed, bar terraces cleared and to disperse revellers from the area.

The ruling is also expected to impact 24-hour shops, which will also be required to comply with the new legislation.

The move is the latest in a raft of initiatives aimed at reducing the number and impact of tourists across Spain.

Overcrowding, strained resources like water and the increasing scarcity and cost of housing have become pressing issues across the country, especially in major cities.

Malaga and Barcelona are both tightening regulations on short-term rentals predominantly used by tourists.

A 2024 YouGov study found that nearly a third of people living in Spain said there are too many foreign travellers in their country.

Action against overtourism in Spain peaked in July 2024 when thousands of Barcelona residents squirted diners in tourist areas with water during a protest against mass tourism.

Protesters chanted “tourists go home” and carried placards reading “Enough! Let’s put limits on tourism”.