As Spain wrestles with overtourism, here's what to know before planning a trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain welcomed a record-breaking 94 million tourists last year, cementing its position as a top global destination.

The influx of visitors, drawn to the country's Mediterranean beaches, diverse landscapes, and rich history, has contributed significantly to the Spanish economy, with tourism accounting for approximately 12 per cent of GDP.

However, this surge in popularity has sparked concerns among residents, particularly regarding "overtourism."

Overcrowding, strained resources like water, and the increasing scarcity and cost of housing have become pressing issues, especially in major cities. These concerns have not gone unnoticed by the Spanish government.

Responding to public pressure for greater regulation, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recently unveiled a 12-point plan to address the housing crisis. The plan includes measures aimed at tightening regulations on short-term rentals, which are predominantly used by tourists.

Despite these challenges, Spain remains committed to its vital tourism sector, seeking to balance economic benefits with the needs of its citizens.

open image in gallery People march during a mass demonstration against overtourism in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Here's what you should know before planning a visit:

Is Spain restricting tourists?

No, but some cities have started to regulate tourism rental properties.

Malaga, an Andalusian port city on the southern Mediterranean coast of Spain, will prohibit new rental properties in 43 neighborhoods of the city where those rentals exceed 8 per cent of the residential stock. The policy went into effect earlier this month and will be tested for three years.

Meanwhile, Barcelona plans to close down all of its 10,000 apartments licensed as short-term rentals in the coming years to safeguard the housing supply for full-time residents. The Mediterranean city known for its beaches, art and surrealist architecture announced last year that it would not renew any new tourism apartment licenses after they expire in 2028.

Can tourists still book hotels and other accommodation?

Yes. Tourists can book hotel stays and short-term apartment-style rentals just about anywhere in Spain.

What's prompting Spain to take these measures?

Spain is in the throes of a growing housing affordability problem. Skyrocketing rents are particularly acute in cities like Barcelona and Madrid, where incomes have failed to keep up, especially for young people. Housing prices are also steadily rising, especially in cities and coastal areas.

Short-term contracts mainly offered for tourists are seen as driving up rental costs for locals, too.

What else should visitors know before booking travel?

Visitors renting a car in Spain or booking hotel stays will also have to file more paperwork thanks to a new law that requires hotel owners and car rental companies to send personal information to the government for national security reasons.

Passport details, home addresses and payment information used by travelers above 14 are among the details that will be collected.