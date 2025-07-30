Luxury Spanish train announces new 2026 itinerary starting and ending in Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain’s luxury Al Ándalus train service has announced a new itinerary for the 2026 season.

The opulent 1930s train will now begin and end its journey in the Spanish capital of Madrid, with a new seven-day, six-night voyage available from April to October.

As well as travelling on one of the world’s most deluxe rail journeys, passengers can look forward to stopping at some of Spain’s most magnificent cities and attractions, including Seville, Córdoba, Jerez de la Frontera, Toledo and the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

New destinations on the 2026 tour, which focuses on Spanish heritage, gastronomy and landscapes, include Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid.

A luxury coach accompanies the train along the entire route to facilitate excursions and a multilingual guide is present throughout.

open image in gallery The carriage interiors date back to the early 20th century ( Renfe )

Now run by state-owned rail company Renfe, Al Ándalus forms part of its Luxury Tourist Trains portfolio.

The new itinerary marks the historic train’s 40th anniversary, although the train has a distinctly more vintage heritage.

The opulent carriages were built in France at the start of the 20th century to transport members of the British monarchy between Calais and the Côte d'Azur.

Four lounge cars date back to 1928 and 1930, while interiors are characterised by wood-panelled walls, soft lighting, silk sofas and velvet upholstery.

open image in gallery Al Ándalus passengers can look forward to a host of on-board activities and entertainment ( Renfe )

Passengers can sleep and dine in the sumptuous Belle Époque style, with prices matching the opulence.

For a Grand Class room, expect to pay €6,600 (£5,700) per person based on two sharing, while a Deluxe Suite costs €7,900 (£6,840).

Admission to all scheduled visits is included, along with many other onboard services and activities, such as all breakfasts, lunches and dinners, whether served onboard or in local restaurants.

It also includes on-board activities, such as live music and performances, parties in the bar and an end-of-trip gala dinner.