Poll of the day: Should airline baggage rules be standardised?
Have your say: Should airlines be forced to adopt standardised cabin baggage rules to end confusion, unexpected fees, and inconsistent policies across carriers?
For years, travellers have voiced frustration over confusing, inconsistent, and often costly airline baggage rules, and a new revelation has reignited debate about fairness at the gate.
A leaked internal email has revealed that airport staff working on behalf of easyJet have been receiving cash bonuses for identifying oversized cabin bags at the gate.
Employees at Swissport, which handles ground operations for the airline, were reportedly offered £1.20 for every passenger caught with noncompliant hand luggage – a policy still in place across several UK airports. A similar scheme exists at DHL Supply Chain, another ground handling provider.
While easyJet insists it simply wants its rules enforced fairly, critics say the practice incentivises overly strict baggage policing and punishes passengers with unexpected charges of up to £48.
The move has reignited frustration over inconsistent and often confusing cabin bag policies across different airlines.
Some, like Ryanair, allow a small under-seat bag for free and charge for anything bigger. Others, such as British Airways, permit a larger cabin bag plus a personal item.
The lack of a unified approach means travellers must navigate a minefield of differing allowances, dimensions, and fees.
So, what do you think: Is it time for airline cabin baggage rules to be standardised across the industry?
Vote in our poll and tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
