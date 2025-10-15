Which airlines have upper deck economy class on the Airbus A380?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On the upper deck of the Airbus A380, your altitude is about eight feet above those in the lower deck. At a height of 40,000 feet, that represents 0.02 per cent of difference. But for an economy class passenger, being on the top floor of the SuperJumbo rather than the “main deck” provides a much better experience.

You may have read Ted Thornhill’s account of business class aboard a British Airways A380. But some economy passengers can enjoy an elevated experience on the sought-after upper deck.

Seats are only eight abreast, compared with 10 abreast on the lower deck. The 2-4-2 configuration is means three out of four passengers have either a window or an aisle seat –compared with only 60 per cent in the cheap seats downstairs, arranged 3-4-3.

While the seats are exactly the same, you have more room . The width-per-seat on the main deck is 26 inches; those upstairs get two extra inches.

More aesthetically than arithmetically, though, the upper cabin has a more intimate feel than the ocean of humanity downstairs. In a world of four-class aircraft – first, business, premium economy and economy – it feels like an extra cabin slotted between the last two. With fewer mouths to feed, meal service seems more prompt.

But Rhys Jones, writer for frequent flyer website Head for Points, says the prospects for elevation are decreasing: "Whilst in previous years several airlines had economy cabins on the upper deck of the A380, recent refurbishments across several airlines mean that it is less and less common.

“Qantas, for example, has refurbished its A380s in the past five years, replacing the small 30-seat economy cabin at the back of the top deck with a larger premium economy cabin in the process.

“British Airways, meanwhile, maintains a small economy cabin at the back of its A380s but that may also be consigned to the history books as it begins its own top-to-bottom refit, with plans for the cabin layout yet to be confirmed.”

For the time being, the last 14 rows at the back of the top deck of BA’s A380s are economy.

“Getting a seat isn't as hard as it looks, although you might have to shell out for the experience,” says Mr Jones.

“Seat selection is only free for Gold and Silver members [of the BA Club] at time of booking, or seven days in advance if you're a Bronze member. All seats become available for free at check-in 24 hours in advance, so if you're quick fingered you might still be able to nab one. So if you want to guarantee that coveted upper deck, you'll need to pay the seat reservation fee.”

On the London-Miami run, the four middle seats are £42 each. The pairs on each side are £77. And the four emergency exit seats with extra legroom are £100 each.

The Independent has identified the other airlines with economy on the upper deck:

Asiana Airlines (Korea): 14 rows at the back, the same as BA.

China Southern Airlines: nine rows at the back.

Emirates (“two class mid-range” version only): 15 rows at the front.

Global Airlines: nine rows at the back.

Lufthansa: tiny mini cabin of 28 at the back

Qatar Airways: 64 at the back.

