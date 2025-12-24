Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banksy has claimed ownership of an artwork sprayed on a building in Bayswater – and art fans are rushing to catch a glimpse of the rare work while they still can.

The new graffiti shows children in beanies and boots lying on the floor, with one pointing up at the sky.

It’s the first confirmed Banksy mural since September, after the elusive street artist made headlines with his mural depicting a protester being attacked by the judge on an external wall of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Since reaching notability in the late 1990s, Banksy has hosted exhibitions including the Dismaland Bemusement Park in 2015, the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem with “the worst view in the world”, and a Cut & Run project in Glasgow in 2023 to officially display his art.

Though his work spans the continents, with artistic stints in New York, Paris and Ukraine outside of the UK, galleries and building owners often auction or relocate the prized pieces to avoid vandalism, and the appearance of most murals is fleeting.

Several of the graffiti artist’s famed rat stencils still exist in the capital, and past works scatter the Bristol harbourside where his spray painting career began.

As fans in London flock to see the two figures while they still can, here’s where to go to see Banksy’s art around the world.

Read more: Banksy claims Bayswater artwork that shows two figures lying down

London

Queen's Mews, Bayswater

open image in gallery The artwork was sprayed on a building above a row of garages in Queen’s Mews ( PA Wire )

On Monday evening (22 December), Banksy confirmed he is the artist behind an artwork of two figures that have appeared on the side of a building above a row of garages in Queen’s Mews, Bayswater, in an Instagram post.

The artist is also believed to be responsible for an identical mural next to the Centre Point tower, around three miles away in central London, which appeared on Friday.

Edith Terrace, Chelsea

open image in gallery Two elephant silhouettes go trunk to trunk in Chelsea ( PA Wire )

Banksy unveiled two elephants poking their heads out of blocked-out windows on the side of a house in south-west London. The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art, which features two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other, on Instagram on 6 August 2024.

Pretoria Avenue, Walthamstow

open image in gallery Banksy’s fifth animal artwork was unveiled in Walthamstow ( PA )

An artwork of pelicans pinching fish from a London chip shop sign was the fifth piece in the 2024 animal-themed series. The graffiti at Bonners Fish Bar in Walthamstow sees one bird stooping down to scoop up a fish on the takeaway’s sign, while another is tossing one in the air.

Westmoor Street, Charlton

open image in gallery The now-defaced, rhino artwork ( PA Wire )

A rhino mounting a silver Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its bonnet was revealed by Banksy on 12 August 2024. The artwork was defaced by a man wearing a black balaclava with white spray paint just hours after it went up.

Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park

open image in gallery Banky’s tree mural landed in London in March 2024 ( AP )

This mural, painted in north London in March 2024, was confirmed to be by Banksy. The artwork, on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, features green paint sprayed on the building in front of a cut-back tree, creating the impression of foliage.

The mural was defaced by vandals with two licks of white paint just two days after it appeared. A giant plastic sheet and a fence were put in place to protect the artwork and deter vandalism, with much of the tree now grown back.

Rivington Street, Shoreditch

You’ll find a guard and his poodle behind plexiglass in Banksy’s Designated Graffiti Area on Rivington Street in the yard of the now-closed Cargo nightclub in Shoreditch. The 2003 mural His Master’s Voice (also known as Rocket Dog) also lives inside the old railway tunnel.

Marble Arch, Westminster

In 2019, an artwork believed to be by Banksy appeared at Marble Arch, depicting a show of support for the Extinction Rebellion protests. The painting shows a young child holding the Extinction Rebellion emblem alongside the words: “From this moment despair ends and tactics begin.”

Westminster City Council erected a protective frame to preserve the poignant piece in its original place.

Church Street, Stoke Newington

Banksy’s royal family parody in Stoke Newington remains partially intact after protesting locals halted Hackney Council’s 2009 attempt to black out the east London caricature with paint.

Chrisp Street, Poplar

This Poplar piece played on the headlines of the 2011 phone-hacking scandal that plagued the media. The stick figure next to a water tap has a speech bubble that says, “Oh no... my tap’s been phoned”, and is now spattered with multicoloured paint splotches following defacement attempts.

Bristol

Frogmore Street, Clifton

open image in gallery This Banksy is now spattered with black and blue paint after being defaced several times ( Getty )

Well Hung Lover was originally painted on the side of a Frogmore Street sexual health clinic in 2006, which has since relocated. Several defacements, including blue paintball shots and black spray paint, have had to be partially removed by the council over the years to restore the creative portrayal of an extramarital affair.

Hanover Place, Spike Island

open image in gallery An outdoor security alarm replaces Vermeer’s pearl earring ( PA )

This 2014 mural by the anonymous artist, the Girl with a Pierced Eardrum, is a take on Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer’s famous Girl with a Pearl Earring, using an outdoor security alarm to stud her lobe.

The mural was vandalised with black paint shortly after it appeared, and was even updated to wear a hospital mask in 2020 as NHS staff battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham

Vyse Street, Jewellery Quarter

A message about homelessness appeared in reindeer form next to a Birmingham bench in 2019.

Banksy’s official Instagram account posted a video of festive artwork captioned: “God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter – without him ever asking for anything.”

The artwork was later vandalised with red noses and was subsequently protected by Network Rail behind a perspex screen.

California

West 9th Street, Los Angeles

Banksy hosted an art exhibition around Los Angeles called Barely Legal in 2006. This piece, which shows a girl swinging from the “A” on a parking sign, is significantly more obstructed than it was at its creation almost two decades ago, with high-rise construction taking place in the original car park, but it can still be seen from between the buildings at the intersection of South Broadway and West 9th Street.

Paris

41 Avenue de Flandre

Now protected by a screen, this Parisian painting of a masked horse-rider is a reinterpretation of a famous portrait of Napoleon on horseback by Jacques-Louis David, but this time fully wrapped in his red cloak.

Captioned “LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, CABLE TV”, the art is believed to take aim at the poor management by France of the refugee crisis. The mural appeared in 2018, eight years after the French decision to ban full-face coverings, including burqas and niqabs, in 2010.

New York

233 W 79th Street, Upper West Side

The Better Out Than In residency sprayed New York with Banksy graffiti for a month in October 2013. Though many of the artworks were defaced or vandalised quickly after they debuted, one mural, Hammer Boy, depicting a young boy’s silhouette smashing a fire hydrant with a hammer, was preserved in the city and is a hotspot for fans of the elusive artist.

Ukraine

Kyiv, Irpin and Borodyanka

open image in gallery Seven murals of solidarity were created by Banksy around Ukraine ( Getty )

In 2022, seven murals of solidarity were created by Banksy around wartorn Ukraine, including a gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble, a judo competition, a woman with a gas mask, and an old man taking a bath, all against the backdrop of destroyed buildings.

Many of the artworks were preserved with plexiglass, and some were relocated from bombarded towns, such as Borodyanka, as tower blocks were demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting. Currently, the UK Foreign Office advises against all travel to parts of Ukraine.

Read more on the wild theories over the identity of the world-famous artist