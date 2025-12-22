Banksy claims Bayswater artwork that shows two figures lying down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banksy has confirmed he is the artist behind an artwork of two figures that has appeared on the side of a building in Bayswater, London.

The Press Association understands an identical art piece that appeared beneath the Centre Point building near Tottenham Court Road in central London may be from the artist too, though his representatives have not confirmed this.

The work shows a child in a beanie hat and wellingtons lying on the floor next to another person in a bobble hat who points up to the building and sky above.

The street artist posted two photos of the artwork in Bayswater to his official Instagram account on Monday evening, one of which has been taken from an angle that makes it look as though the figure is pointing to a bright red light in the sky emanating from what appears to be a crane.

After the artwork appeared people could be seen taking pictures alongside the black and white graffiti piece in Queen’s Mews, Bayswater.

In September the mysterious artist made headlines with his mural depicting a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while a judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him, wielding a gavel.

The painting appeared on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, in the Royal Courts of Justice complex.

It was swiftly covered up and guarded by security staff, before work began to remove it.

The art was interpreted by some as a comment on the arrest of hundreds of people for supporting Palestine Action by holding up placards at protests.

Palestine Action was banned by the Government as a terrorist group in July after activists damaged RAF planes.

The court service confirmed that it was legally obliged to maintain the character of the building because of its listed status.

The artist also made headlines in the summer of 2024 with his animal-themed collection, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.