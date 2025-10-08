Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House of Guinness has had viewers gripped with gritty streetscapes and moody stately homes since the dramatic eight-part series started streaming on Netflix in September.

The series, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, follows the four Guinness children, each vying for control of the famous brewery empire following the death of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness.

Although set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, cameras were sent rolling across north west England and Wales to capture the dynasty’s drama.

Karen Wilson, executive producer for House of Guinness, said: “We travelled the length and breadth of Ireland and the UK, ending up in the North West of England, which had stately homes and Dublin-style streets — everything we needed.

“Even within the North West, we had to move around more than a TV production usually would. But places like Manchester, Liverpool, North Wales, and Yorkshire gave us what we needed. I really hope we’ve done Dublin justice.”

From Bangor castles to the cobbles of Liverpool, here are the places that poured into the Guinness period drama seen on screen.

Penryhn Castle, Bangor

According to the National Trust, neo-Norman Penrhyn Castle provided the set for the Guinness family home, Ashford Castle. The Bangor stronghold with colonial foundations was finished in 1840 as a home for the Pennant family – series fans can visit the castle and its 60 acres of garden and woodland from £17 per person.

Ceri Williams, general manager for Penrhyn Castle, National Trust Cymru, said: “It’s been great to host the House of Guinness production at Penrhyn Castle. The series explores wealth, class disparities and conflict, similar to the themes we explore here at Penrhyn.”

open image in gallery Liverpool’s city centre was used for many of the Dublin scenes ( Ben Blackall/Netflix )

Liverpool

Much of Liverpool’s city centre was used as a double for Dublin, with the red brick Tobacco Warehouse at Stanley Dock setting the stage for the famed brewery yard in the 1860s. Croxteth Hall and Country Estate, a Grade II listed Edwardian home, was used to film external scenes in place of Dublin’s Iveagh House, with the neoclassical St George's Hall providing shots for funeral processions and prison scenes.

You’ll also spot the Georgian Quarter, specifically the cobbles of Faulkner Square, Back Sandon, Little Huskisson and Mount Street, as backdrops to episodes and the Victorian Sefton Park Palm House as the set for Arthur Guinness’ secret meeting at the botanical gardens.

House of Guinness watering hole, The Flowing Tide pub found a home in The Vines House pub, also known as the legendary "Big House", just a minute's walk from Lime Street Station, said Visit Liverpool. The Guinness family also gather at the 18th-century Liverpool Town Hall.

open image in gallery ‘I really hope we’ve done Dublin justice’, said executive producer Karen Wilson ( Ben Blackall/Netflix )

Manchester

Slightly further north, Manchester made its way on screen for scenes of New York City. Filming took place in the “capital of the north’s” Northern Quarter, with crews spotted in Lever Street, Dale Street and Back Piccadilly setting up for market stalls and chase scenes.

Production also made use of a Manchester University building to depict meetings at Dublin’s Imperial Hotel.

open image in gallery Cameras were sent rolling across north west England to capture the dynasty’s drama ( Dan Ollerhead/Netflix )

Stockport

Stockport's Little Underbank was similarly transformed into a 19th-century Dublin streetscape for filming in July 2024.

For funeral scenes, two Stockport churches – St Mary’s Church and St George’s Church – also appeared in House of Guinness. St George’s shared on Facebook: “St George’s Church, Stockport, is on NETFLIX! You can spot our church in the brand-new series House of Guinness! Eagle-eyed viewers might just recognise our beautiful church on screen – so keep your eyes peeled when you’re watching.”

Skipton, Yorkshire

Broughton Hall Estate in Skipton served as the setting for St Anne's House. The 14th-century Georgian estate was transformed to portray the 19th-century country retreat of Arthur Guinness and his wife, Lady Olivia.

open image in gallery House of Guinness has had viewers gripped with gritty streetscapes ( Ben Blackall/Netflix )

Cheshire

The National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port was transformed into 19th-century Dublin graving docks, with its toll house becoming The Angel pub, complete with Guinness signage.

Tatton Park, a historic estate with a Tudor hall, neo-classical mansion and deer park in Cheshire, wrote on Facebook: “We're so excited to share that Tatton Park's very own Library in the Mansion and Conservatory in the Gardens were both filming locations for the new Netflix series 'House of Guinness!”

Salford

Salford’s St Philip’s church, a Grade II listed Anglican church, and its crypt featured as a backdrop in the show.

Reverend Dr Gareth Robinson, the team leader at St Philip’s Chapel, told Filming in England: “The crew worked so hard to create an authentic-looking 19th century scene, both inside and outside the church. So much high-tech kit behind the scenes, and yet you’d never know from what was on camera. We loved watching the ‘snow’ fall as the sun shone down and imagined what life might have been like when our church first opened 200 years ago in 1825.”

open image in gallery The Irish village of Cloonboo was filmed in Snowdonia ( Ben Blackall/Netflix )

Gwynedd, Snowdonia

Many of the scenes set in the Irish village of Cloonboo in County Galway were filmed in Wales, specifically in Snowdonia’s Gwynedd.

Production designer Richard Bullock told Time Out: “The landscape in far west Wales feels very similar to parts of Ireland.

“We really fought to include Cloonboo, because it gives a broader sense of the world we're showing and adds a spiritual dimension.”

All episodes of ‘House of Guinness’ are streaming now on Netflix.

