Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the winter months arrive, the longing for the summer season grows stronger, as many may look towards the sunnier period to book a trip away to somewhere much hotter.

Yet Brits do not have to wait for the chilly nights and rainy spells to pass by to seek out a warmer destination. In fact, opting for a winter sun break outside of the peak July-September school holiday period can actually bag you a cheaper deal.

That all-inclusive holiday that you wanted to book in the summer months might be much more affordable come January or February.

Plus, why waste the rare summer days in the UK when the weather is half decent when you can escape the deepest, darkest winters now and swap it for days spent by the beach sipping cocktails, walking over sun-warmed hills or ambling around famous landmarks?

From mainland Europe to south Asian cities, an extensive range of destinations around the world can provide opportunities for winter sun. And while some destinations, like Dubai, scream over-indulgence, these locations can still be visited without blowing the budget.

Here are some of the best budget options for 2025, with hotels that won’t break the bank thrown in to take the stress out of organising a winter sun holiday.

1. Antalya, Turkey

open image in gallery A view over part of Antalya’s Old Town ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the main tourist cities on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast, Antalya is a spectacular city that is home to miles of rugged coastline, photogenic natural landscapes and a charming Old Town. Winding cobbled streets lined with stone buildings and colourful facades lead to beaches and harbours home to yachts and small sailing boats. Away from the golden sands and narrow streets, the region is known as a great location for golfing holidays and exploring nature and ancient ruins, from the Duden Waterfalls and Sapadere Canyon to the Greek amphitheatre and Apollon Temple. The average maximum temperature here in January is a pleasant 14C.

Where to stay

If you are seeking a stay in Antalya’s Old Town and only want to be a stone’s throw away from the water’s edge, a room would not go amiss at the boutique Tuvana Hotel. Blending traditional furnishings with modern amenities, the air-conditioned rooms provide comfortable spaces to escape the warmth while the pool hidden in the gardens provides a place to cool off among the orange, plum and pomegranate trees.

Read more: The many Turkish delights to discover in Türkiye

2. Tenerife, Spain

open image in gallery A beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife ( Getty Images )

The largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife has long been a popular year-round destination for Brits. Its location off the west coast of Africa gives it a temperate climate, with average highs over 20C even in winter. The island’s beaches – Playa de Teresitas is the best-known in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife – are a major draw, along with its various attractions, such as the Palmetum (a 30-acre botanical garden), the Anaga Rural Park and several castles and museums. There are dozens of hiking options here – the island is dominated by Spain’s tallest peak, Mount Teide – while surfing and other water sports are also popular.

Where to stay

To stay right in the heart of Santa Cruz for less, opt for a room at INNSiDE by Meliá which offers relatively cheap accommodation but with a superb location for those looking to explore the city. The hotel’s best features include a rooftop pool overlooking the city skyline, a sun terrace and a restaurant that combines Latin American flavours with Canarian elements.

Read more: The best budget-friendly hotels in Tenerife for families, solo travellers and couples

3. Albufeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Praia da Marinha is one of the Algarve’s most photogenic beaches ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Portugal’s Algarve is one of Europe’s premier coastal destinations, with a dazzling array of sandy beaches, jagged cliffs and dramatic limestone and sandstone rock formations. The region has gained a reputation as a good spot for an eclectic assortment of activities, from golf holidays to partying and beach relaxation. Albufeira is one of the area’s main cities, where pristine beaches sit in front of a vibrant New Town neighbourhood known for its nightlife. Nearby, the picturesque Old Town is replete with limestone-paved streets cafes and restaurants. Average maximum winter temperatures aren’t usually scorching, but February sees a pleasant enough 17C.

Where to stay

While hotels in the region can offer steep price tags, Albufeira Sol Hotel & Spa manages to keep the budget low while still receiving top marks from guests. Tailored for families looking for a break in the region, the hotel is only a short walk from some of the Algarve’s most popular beaches. Simple and convenient rooms work as great pads to come and go from in between exploring the beaches and the city’s highlights.

Read more: Melides has a quiet magic – it’s no wonder Harry and Meghan would want a house here

4. Dubai, UAE

open image in gallery Dubai Marina is one of the city’s main entertainment districts ( Getty Images )

A sprawling desert city that is a sure bet for winter sun, Dubai offers excellent weather all year (though it can be too warm in the summer months). The weather is most pleasant in February when rain is rare and temperatures sit in the low 20s. Add to this an eclectic array of activities that range from cruising the Creek to going on desert safaris, and it is easy to see why so many Brits choose the Emirate for their winter holidays. Home to the world’s tallest building (the Burj Khalifa) and the world’s largest mall (the Dubai Mall), yet the characterful Old Town shows that there’s plenty to discover without spending too much.

Where to stay

It’s hard to imagine visiting Dubai without blowing your budget, but these price tags are hard to pass up. The Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef may not be exactly like the sprawling resorts on The Palm, but this charming colourful hotel is a great place to dump your bags and gussy up before exploring the surrounding Old Town. Along with being nearby the historic sites, the hotel also has a rooftop pool, a gym and breakfast buffets included in your stay.

Read more: ‘I went on holiday to Dubai on a budget – here’s how I did it’

5. Cancun, Mexico

open image in gallery Cancun is famous for its long stretches of sand ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Famed as an American “Spring Break” destination, Cancun is an idyllic retreat once the college crowds leave. It sits on Mexico’s Yucatan coast, looking out into the turquoise waters and sweeping coral reefs of the Caribbean Sea. Fine sand beaches, international restaurants, buzzing beach bars and energetic nightclubs abound, while history buffs can visit a range of Mayan ruins and archaeological sites and nature enthusiasts can pick from a range of hikes, dives and swims in the rolling hills, white beaches and emerald cenotes that litter the region. Average temperature highs are a balmy 30-32C in January and February.

Where to stay

While it is harder to find a very cheap bolthole in Cancun, prices for its large resorts can be cheaper by hundreds of pounds compared to the deep summer. The all-inclusive Riu Palace Peninsula can be found on a stretch of white sand beach surrounded by crystal waters. There are adult-only areas to enjoy such as a swimming pool with a swim-up bar, while a menu of sports activities, entertainment offerings and eight restaurants will keep guests well-equipped throughout their stay.

Read more: Why this sliver of paradise is an ideal choice for LGBT+ honeymoons

6. Paphos, Cyprus

open image in gallery Paphos is home to several ancient Roman ruins ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A city on the southwestern coast of Cyprus, Paphos is a reliable option for good weather all year round. In February, average temperatures will hover around 17C – ideal for exploring ancient ruins. These are abundant in the region; the Chrysorrogiatissa Monastery dates back to the 12th century and the Harbour Castle to the 13th, while the Acropolis and Odeon were built in Roman times. Kato Paphos Archaeological Park is home to other ancient wonders (including fourth-century tombs and Roman villas), while sunseekers can head to one of the city’s beaches, such as golden-sand Coral Bay, or natural areas such as the Adonis Baths or Blue Lagoon.

Where to stay

Sitting right on the coast overlooking the Mediterranean waters is Annabelle, a five-star family-owned stay that values Cypriot charm. Multilayered pools, cascading waterfalls and a swim-up bar make for a laidback, relaxed holiday in Paphos. There’s something for every member of the family, from the Mythos Kids’ Club located in its next-door sister hotel to the rooftop spa and wellness centre.

Read more: Forget summer holidays – this popular European capital is so much better in winter

7. Cape Town, South Africa

open image in gallery An aerial view over Cape Town ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cape Town enters its summer in December, so a well-timed visit in January or February means you’ll arrive at the height of the good weather (average temperatures hit 27C in January). The city is overlooked by Table Mountain, a 1,085-metre-high peak that is a focal point of the city and serves as an excellent hiking area (while the 1,305-acre Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden sits on the slopes). Popular tourist sites include Boulders Beach (where you can see an estimated 3,000 African penguins), Muizenberg (a popular surfing beach), Robben Island (where Nelson Mandela was once imprisoned) and the districts of Bo-Kaap, Woodstock and the V&A Waterfront.

Where to stay

Often described as Cape Town’s best-kept secret, the quirky Dorp hotel sits at the top of the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood and offers some of the most captivating views of the city. Some rooms are decorated in tasteful colours and patterns, decked with plants and books, while others offer a more homely feel with large throws and cosy furnishings. It's in the Salon that the welcoming atmosphere really displays itself, with plush sofas and fireplaces allowing guests to grab a coffee and curl up with a book.

Read more: How to spend a day in Woodstock, Cape Town’s coolest neighbourhood

8. Bangkok, Thailand

open image in gallery Bangkok is hot all year round, but a trip in the winter months may fend off the rainy spells ( Getty Images )

While flights to Bangkok may be on the pricier side, once there the costs are relatively low. The Thai capital rarely has a bad month for temperatures, yet January and February are usually the best-placed months to go to dodge rainy spells and uncomfortably hot 30C+ days. If a beachside break is not calling your name just yet, a city experience in one of the most bustling metropolises on the planet may be ideal. The city boasts historic and culturally significant landmarks to discover, from the three Wats to the Grand Royal Palace complex to learn more about the country’s past. Bangkok, however, is famed for its unmatched street food reputation, best experienced in Chinatown’s Yaowarat Road, Tha Pra Chan district and the Banglamphu district before hitting the clubs and bars in Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife scene.

Where to stay

The first thing that will take you as you enter Anantara is its beautifully adorned lobby with gold accents and high ceilings. The hotel blends contemporary decor with elegant Thai details throughout its 354 rooms and suites, the latter of which comes with a butler service and executive lounge access. The swimming pool area is decorated with tropical plants and palm trees, while the courtyard also emulates a feeling of calm and serenity with natural features and vegetation.

Read more: Bangkok city guide - where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Thailand’s flavour-packed gateway