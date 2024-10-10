5 best winter sun holiday destinations without the jet lag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



As the rain reaches the UK and summer starts to feel like a distant memory many of us will be dreaming of escaping to the sun. Grey skies, torrential downpours and plummeting temperatures make the idea of exotic, far-flung destinations increasingly appealing.

But when you’ve factored in the flight times and jet lag (not to mention the cost), a long-haul holiday isn’t always the dream it’s cracked up to be.

From classics like the Canary Islands to up-and-coming stars along the west coast of Africa, many winter sun holiday destinations can be reached without having to reset watches too drastically. Hiking, diving and sightseeing are all options along with beach lounging, proving that with a bit of blue sky thinking, a quick winter sun break can be less of a whirlwind and more of a breeze.

Best winter sun destinations without the jet lag

1. Cape Verde

GMT-1

open image in gallery Fishing boats on Santiago Island, Cape Verde ( Alamy/PA )

Ten islands make up this archipelago cast out in the Atlantic, around 620km off the west coast of Africa. During the dry season – which helpfully coincides with our peak winter months – temperatures average around 25C. Although Sal and Boa Vista are the package holiday darlings, the largest island, Santiago, buzzes with more authentic local life.

In the south of the island, Cidade Velha was the first European colonial outpost in the tropics and now a Unesco World Heritage site. Visit the historic Forte Real de São Felipe and the ruins of the 16th-century Sé Cathedral.

In terms of beaches, Tarrafal is known for its golden sands, while hiking in the Serra Malagueta Natural Park is an option for cooler days.

Cape Verde Experience offers seven-nights B&B at Quinta da Montanha from £1,059pp (two sharing), including flights; capeverde.co.uk

2. Senegal

GMT+/-0

open image in gallery Sunset on the Sine Saloum Delta Senegal ( Alamy/PA )

A long coastline provides plenty of opportunity for beach action in this exciting West African country – from the lively shores surrounding capital Dakar, to the more secluded region of Casamance. French tourists have been coming here for years, but the destination has only recently gained wider appeal as a result of big investment by package holiday giant Tui. Direct seasonal flights now operate from the UK, with the journey time taking around six hours, and prices are very competitive.

Beyond the beach, activities revolve around culture and wildlife. The chilling story of a slave trade – which reached its peak in the late 18th century – is best told through a visit to the former slave fort on Goree Island, a short ferry ride from Dakar. Head to the Bandia Reserve for a small-scale classic safari, opt for a boat ride through the wilder Saloum Delta for birdwatching, or take advantage of the photo opportunities of manmade seashell city Fadiouth.

Tui offers seven nights at Riu Baobab on an all-inclusive basis from £956pp (two sharing), including transfers and flights; tui.co.uk

3. Tenerife, Spain

GMT+1

open image in gallery The Milky Way over Mount Teide ( Alamy/PA )

The largest of Spain’s Canary Islands has been a winter sun favourite for many years – although there are far less crowds than in summer, making it a much more pleasant time of year to visit. Averaging 22C, temperatures might be a bit too cool for serious heat-seekers, but beach resorts and facilities are open. Located in Costa Adeje, Playa del Duque has calm waters and is warm enough for sunbathing in winter; Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas in the south are other good options for sunshine.

Nighttime activities are also a seasonal attraction. Clear skies improve the conditions for stargazing from the Teide National Park, where after-dark guided excursions reveal a glittering universe beyond our reach.

And for those concerned that too much sunshine might dilute the festive experience, rest assured streets will be decorated with lights and nativity scenes, with folk choirs singing Christmas carols.

Jet2holidays offers seven nights B&B at Royal Hideaway Corales Beach from £2,008pp (two sharing), including flights; jet2holidays.com

4. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain

GMT+1

open image in gallery Corralejo Natural Park, Fuerteventura ( Alamy/PA )

Wind, waves and beach make this wild volcanic Canary Island ideal for sports enthusiasts. The largest resort is Corralejo on the northeast coast, a former fishing village buzzing with new bars and restaurants. Beaches are backed by rolling dunes and the Montaña Roja volcano looms overhead in the Corralejo Natural Park. Hike and sandboard in the protected area, where desert-like sands spill into the ocean. A short boat ride away, Lobos Island is ideal for lagoon snorkelling and birdwatching.

On the Jandía Peninsula, wild, unspoilt Cofete Beach is more remote and with far less facilities, but is regarded as one of the most beautiful sunbathing spots in Spain. Although strong currents make swimming dangerous, it’s ideal for long, cliffside walks.

Delve even deeper into the island’s geological origins with a trip to Ajuy Caves on the western coast. A short hike along a black sand beach leads to caves formed millions of years ago.

Pierre & Vacances offers seven nights self-catering at Origo Mare Holiday Village from £503 for a studio, excluding flights; pierreetvacances.com

5. Marsa Alam, Egypt

GMT+3

open image in gallery Coral on reef in red sea, Marsa Alam, Egypt

One of the most southerly of Egypt’s string of Red Sea beach resorts, this underrated destination promises the most reliable amount of sunshine. Much more laidback than Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the pace is slow and relaxing – although the destination’s popularity is growing.

The Red Sea is renowned for its colourful corals, but less tourist activity means stretches in the south shine that little bit brighter. Hammerhead sharks, oceanic white-tip sharks and silky sharks can all be seen at Elphinstone Reef, while tuna and mackerel can often be found hunting.

Inland, the Wadi El Gemal National Park (Valley of the Camels) is a mixture of mangroves, desert, mountains and historic ruins. From the time of the Pharaohs, it formed part of an important trading route and was exploited by the Romans for mining gold and gemstones. The Roman Road Trail leads through several cultural sites, while the Jebel El Banat Trail is best for observing landscapes.

Regaldive offers seven nights B&B from £945 (two sharing), not includng flights; regal-diving.co.uk