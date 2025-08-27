Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunseekers who want a short-haul fix of summer even in October can head to the southern Mediterranean for a welcome blast of sunshine.

Pitch up in a light-filled villa with a pool in Menorca, get to know eastern Crete or indulge in a delicious taste of the Adriatic in off-season Dubrovnik.

For a long-haul adventure, explore the length of Vietnam on a guided tour that shows off this fascinating country.

Embrace autumn in the UK with a holiday in the Lake District and enjoy nature at its most colourful. With the school half-term holiday falling at the end of the month, there’s still time to bag a bargain near the Suffolk coast.

Wherever you choose to go on holiday in October, take a look at these ideas for inspiration.

Crete

open image in gallery Enjoy relaxing views of south-western Crete’s Paleochora ( Getty Images )

Enjoy relaxing views of south-western Crete’s Paleochora and its sandy beach from the outdoor pool shared by the five Amphitheatre Suites. These modern suites have either one or two bedrooms, private terraces, fully equipped kitchens and, in the case of the two-bedroom suites, a private pool. The beaches and bars are a 15-minute walk away, and Paleochora’s pretty old town is just a few minutes further. The owners can arrange boat trips if you want to explore more of Crete’s coastline.

Book now

Simpson Travel has seven nights’ self-catering from £1,171pp, based on a 14 October departure. Price includes flights, hire car and welcome pack.

Menorca

open image in gallery Soak up warm Spanish rays in Menorca ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Come to San Francisco – no, not the Californian city, but a light and airy three-bedroom villa near Menorca’s north-eastern coast. Soak up warm Spanish rays from the outdoor pool, and use the brick barbecue for lazy meals on the covered terrace. The villa, which sleeps six, is about a 20-minute walk to the restaurants, shops and large sandy beach of Arena d’en Castell, and a short drive to more of Menorca’s coastal villages and beaches.

Book now

Vintage Travel has a week’s self-catering in San Francisco throughout October from £998.

Lake District

open image in gallery Walk around Lake Windermere this autumn ( Getty Images )

Prepare to be dazzled by autumn colours in the Lake District when you stay at Brook Cottage, a two-bedroom house on the outskirts of Windermere. Furnished in pleasingly traditional style, the cottage has an attractive country kitchen and a cosy sitting room with a woodburning stove and patio doors leading into the enclosed garden. You’ll be in a handy spot for walks around Lake Windermere and Coniston Water, as well as visits to Kendal and Grasmere.

Book now

Booked through Sykes Cottages, it’s available from 6-10 October for £552, down from £723, and one dog is welcome.

Vietnam

open image in gallery Take an 11-day introduction to Vietnam ( Getty Images )

If you’ve always wanted to go to Vietnam but didn’t know where to start, this Vietnam at a Glance group holiday run by Wendy Wu Tours offers an excellent introduction. Over 11 days, you’ll ride a cyclo through Hanoi, take a walking tour of Hoi An, try a cooking class in Tra Que village, cruise in Halong Bay and explore Saigon and Hue.

Book now

Prices start at £2,590pp, down from £3,190pp, and include flights, accommodation, 10 breakfasts and dinners, nine lunches, tours and entrance fees.

Croatia

open image in gallery October in Croatia is a delight ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

October in Croatia is a delight – the Adriatic is still warm enough for a swim, and food festivals are getting into full swing. See the mellower side of Dubrovnik during its annual Good Food Festival, which runs from 6-19 October, and huge communal tables take over the marble Stradun pedestrian thoroughfare in the old town.

Book now

Kirker Holidays has a three-night stay at the Hotel More overlooking Lapad Bay (handy for a swim) starting at £985pp throughout the festival, including flights, breakfast, private transfers and the Dubrovnik Pass, which gives you free admission to the city walls.

Suffolk

open image in gallery Visit Southwold’s beaches, excellent pubs and its hugely entertaining pier ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you haven’t managed to sort out a half-term holiday, check out Scholars Cottage, a cute two-bedroom terrace house just outside Southwold. It sleeps four and has a sheltered rear garden with a barbecue. Southwold’s beaches, excellent pubs and its hugely entertaining pier are within a 15-20-minute walk. Suffolk Secrets has a five-night break available from 27 October for £518, down from £557.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

