There’s no denying that an on stilts, over-water hideaway is the first thing many people picture when they think of the Indian Ocean paradise of the Maldives.

Stretching out into the calm, sparkling waters over fine white sands, those who are seeking a luxury retreat of utter relaxation often choose to stay in these bungalows and villas resting atop the water for a sense of seclusion as well as feeling close to the beauty that the ocean has to offer.

While the Maldives is a prime example of these private paradises, we’re also firm believers that there are fantastic examples of over-water opulence elsewhere in the world – and we’ve got the proof.

There’s nothing quite like the serenity and luxury of staying over the water on private islands, in beach resorts or even just in the middle of the ocean, whether you’re on an island off the coast of Africa, a picturesque tropical retreat in Latin America or by the side of a dam in southeast Asia.

But while you can go as far as Mexico and Mauritius, there are plenty of enticing stays closer to home, including a waterside retreat on a Swiss lake and a log cabin in Cornwall. Read on to find out the best places to stay.

Best over-water villas and bungalows 2025

1. Cayo Espanto hotel

Belize

open image in gallery Be one of seven groups staying on this tiny island ( Cayo Espanto )

There are just seven over-water villas on this pint-sized Belizean island, so the chances of your view being ruined by a fellow guest floating past your villa on an inflatable pink unicorn are slim. Put even more space between you and your fellow guests by opting for Casa Ventanas, a one-bedroom villa perched on the end of a pier. The tiny island covers just four acres, although keeping boredom at bay is easy – there’s a shuttle service between Cayo Espanto and the mainland (5km away) and activities on offer including diving excursions, bird-watching and day trips to other parts of Belize.

Address: Cayo Espanto Private Island Vacation Resort, San Pedro, Belize

Book now

2. Hotel Palafitte

Lake Neuchâtel, Switzerland

open image in gallery Hotel Palafitte has some of the best views of the Swiss Alps ( Hotel Palafitte )

Say hello to Swiss engineering at its finest – 38 sleek wooden cabins, many of which are perched over the Alpine waters of Lake Neuchâtel. Floor-to-ceiling windows make it easy to soak up the views of the Swiss Alps, and you can even shimmy down the ladder at the rear of your villa and take a dip in the lake – although you should banish any notions of bath-warm water. On the plus side, cold water therapy is apparently all the rage.

Address: Route des Gouttes d'Or 2, 2000 Neuchâtel, Switzerland

Book now

3. Banyan Tree Mayakoba hotel

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

open image in gallery Marine life enthusiasts will love Banyan Tree Mayakoba ( Banyan Tree Mayakoba )

The Banyan Tree Mayakoba Resort, which opened in 2021, was one of the first resorts in Mexico to offer over-water accommodation. What sets the property apart is that its villas aren’t located off sandy beaches but along the wildlife-filled waterways which weave through the Riviera Maya area. This beautiful ecosystem is home to a number of species, including agoutis (ridiculously cute fruit-munching rodents), tiger herons and iguanas. It’s also a seriously sustainable property – all organic waste is sent to a local pig farm, and the property even has its own authorised turtle field, where 4 of the 7 worldwide species come to nest.

Address: Carretera Federal Chetumal Puerto Juarez, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Book now

4. Constance Prince Maurice hotel

Mauritius

open image in gallery Snorklers should head to Constance Prince Maurice ( Constance Prince Maurice )

The Constance Prince Maurice is sandwiched between the Indian Ocean and a natural lagoon, and the latter is where you’ll find the over-water villas. The lagoon is a fish conservation reserve and fantastic snorkelling spot, and the property is located at the tip of a peninsula, so there are plenty of gorgeous beaches to explore, and there’s also an on-site kite-surfing school. Our favourite spot is the resort’s floating restaurant – just try to ignore the guilt pangs when a shoal of rainbow-hued fish swims past as you’re tucking into your seafood carpaccio.

Address: Choisy Road, Poste de Flacq, Mauritius

Book now

5. Bawah Reserve hotel

Indonesia

open image in gallery Bawah Reserve has just 36 suites and bungalows ( Bawah Reserve )

The over-water villas at Bawah’s private island reserve offer uninterrupted idyllic views across crystal-clear turquoise waters to the surrounding Anambas islands. Each with their own deck and stairs into the sea, the villas feel private and exclusive while only being a short walk to the island’s restaurants and the Aura wellness centre and spa. Bawah stands out for its commitment to conservation and sustainability – it’s home to one of Indonesia’s largest floating solar panel farms – and is designed so that guests feel part of the nature of the island, rather than disrupting the environment. Visitors also have access to some of the best snorkelling in the world thanks to the protected coral reefs that surround the island.

Address: Bawah Reserve Anambas Kiabu, Pulau Bawah, Kec. Siantan Sel., Kabupaten Kepulauan Anambas, Kepulauan Riau 29791, Indonesia

Book now

6. The St Regis Langkawi hotel

Malaysia

open image in gallery Stay in the Royal Sunset Villa at St Regis, Langkawi ( St Regis )

Less over-water villa and more over-water palace, the St Regis Langkawi’s accommodations come with private infinity pools, separate living and dining rooms, kitchenettes and walk-in wardrobes. Great views come as standard here (the resort is tucked between a lush rainforest and the Andaman Sea) but if you can’t quite stretch to an over-water villa, the next best thing is dinner at the resort’s Kayuputi restaurant, where you can drink (and dine, if you dare) while reclining in the restaurant’s over-water hammocks.

Address: The St Regis Langkawi, Jalan Beringin, 07000 Kuah, Malaysia

Book now

7. Underwater Room, The Manta Resort hotel

Zanzibar

open image in gallery The Underwater Room at Manta Resort may be the ultimate intimate escape ( Manta Resort )

Don’t be fooled by the name – this floating villa (don’t worry, it’s securely tethered so the chances of you waking to find you’ve floated halfway across the Indian Ocean are slim) has both an over-water section and a glass-walled underwater room, although the best spot for views is the rooftop, with its supersized day bed. The vibe is seriously laidback here – the main resort (within swimming distance of the Underwater Room) has a gorgeous sun lounger-dotted beach, although there’s also a PADI dive school for guests keen to explore underwater. We recommend asking a member of staff to teach you how to play bao – a traditional Tanzanian boardgame.

Address: Psv-zanzibar estate, Tanzania

Book now

8. The Boat House, Pengelly Retreat hotel

Cornwall

open image in gallery The Boat House at Pengelly Retreat is complete with an outdoor bathtub ( The Boat House, Pengelly Retreat )

We’re all for more over-water accommodation in the UK. Admittedly, you’re more likely to spot beavers than batfish during a stay at the Boat House in Cornwall, but there’s something fabulously cosy about its wooden cabin, complete with log burner, Scandi-inspired décor and tangle of wooden beams. Step out onto the veranda and you’ll be able to row your very own boat around the lake before watching the sunset from either the patio’s bathtub or the firepit.

Address: Pengelly Mill, Drym, Leedstown, Hayle TR27 6BW

Book now

9. Misool hotel

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

open image in gallery For an eco-lodge experience, book a stay at Misool ( Derrick Thomson )

This is admittedly one of our more expensive over-water options, but we promise it’s worthy of your hard-earned cash. Located in Indonesia’s remote Raja Ampat archipelago, Misool was founded by keen divers Marit and Andrew, who built their eco-lodge on an island which was once home to a shark-finning camp. Their subsequent achievements include the creation of the Misool Marine Reserve, the recruitment of local rangers (many of whom are former shark finners) to prevent illegal fishing and the founding of the Misool Foundation, which tackles problems such as plastic marine waste. Oh, and the construction of what might just be the most beautiful over-water villas we’ve come across.

Address: Yellu, South Misool, Raja Ampat Regency, West Papua 98483, Indonesia

Book now

10. Panvaree Resort hotel

Khao Sok National Park, Thailand

open image in gallery Panvaree Resort is found at Thailand’s Khao Sok National Park ( Panvaree Resort, Thailand )

Over-water accommodation in national parks is few and far between, but that’s not the only thing which sets the over-water villas at Panvaree resort in Thailand’s Khao Sok National Park apart. The villas are located on a lake, rather than over the ocean, so the views are a definite upgrade: instead of endless sea, you’ll get forested mountains, bird-dotted limestone cliffs and the lake’s emerald-green water.

Address: Khaosok International Park, Ratchaprapa Dam, Suratthani, 84230 Ratchaprapha, Thailand

Book now

FAQs

Why do people choose to stay in over-water villas?

Holidaymakers seeking a luxury hotel are usually tempted by over-water villas for their intimate setting, seclusion and privacy away from crowds and other hotel guests.

Couples and honeymooners are the villas’ top market, with the over-water placement serving as a romantic setting.

Those who want to stay near the ocean can’t get much closer than an over-water villa. They appeal to snorkelling enthusiasts, marine life lovers and those who appreciate uninterrupted views of the ocean.

What is the best place in the world for over-water villas?

Many people argue that the Maldives is the ultimate destination for over-water villas and bungalows, but our list reveals that not all the best places to find these extraordinary hotel rooms are centred around the archipelagic country.

Making use of calm coastlines and serene locations, islands are a usual hotspot for over-water villas, such as Cayo Espanto off the coast of Belize and Raja Ampat and Bawat in Indonesia. Mainland coastlines are popular places to host overwater villas, too, and some are also found in large bodies of water such as Khao Sok National Park in Thailand and Lake Neuchâtel in Switzerland.

What are the best months for hot weather in each location?

May to September tend to be the hottest months in Belize, with maximum temperatures reaching 32C. Visitors should travel to Switzerland in June to August with highs of 28C. Mexico’s hottest months in May and June can reach highs of 33C, while in Mauritius, the hottest months are between December and February, with temperatures in the high 20Cs.

In Indonesia, the hottest months range from December to May, but its dry season is from April to October. June to August sees highs of 33C in Malaysia, while Tanzania sees the same temperature but between January and February. Cornwall’s hottest temperatures are found in July and August, while Thailand’s are in March to May, with temperatures reaching 37C.