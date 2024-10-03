Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

As the days get shorter and we creep inexorably closer towards Christmas, November could be the time to squeeze in another holiday to brighten things up a bit. Make the most of the autumnal weather by holing up in the Suffolk countryside or gathering a large group of friends and family in a huge house in North Wales.

If you’ve been counting the days till the ski season really takes off in Europe, make tracks to the French Alps and feast on copious amounts of molten cheese. Spend a few days in Berlin where the Christmas markets get going early and you can make a start on your shopping. But if it’s heat you seek, try a multi-centre holiday in Thailand or a week on Lanzarote’s beaches. Wherever you want to go on holiday in November, you’ll find some inspiration from these ideas.

Thailand

open image in gallery November is the dry season in Thai hotspot Chiang Mai ( Getty Images )

November is dry season in Chiang Mai, which is an excellent reason to explore this corner of northern Thailand and get to the city’s night markets. Then fly south to Krabi for a few days’ relaxation on the beaches before finishing your holiday with a couple of days in Bangkok. Tropical Sky has an 11-day holiday from £1,699pp, including international and domestic flights and B&B accommodation.

Read more: Chiang Mai city guide – where to stay, eat drink and shop in Thailand’s northern creative hub

France

open image in gallery For snow on the slopes, visit Val Thorens ( Getty Images )

If you’ve been itching to get back on those snowy slopes, head to Europe’s highest ski resort for its opening weekend on 23 November. Val Thorens in France’s Trois Vallées is a favourite place to kick off the season, where Peak Retreats has stylish apartments in the centrally located Village Montana right by the slopes. A week’s self-catering in November costs from £1,365 in a one-bedroom apartment and includes Eurotunnel crossing with a free FlexiPlus upgrade.

Read more: Exploring the Three Valleys backcountry through ski touring

Berlin

open image in gallery Berlin bursts with festivities come November ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

You don’t need much of an excuse to visit Berlin at any time of the year, but as the city’s many Christmas markets start to open in the second half of November, it’s the time to get caught up in some seasonal sparkle and magic. Whizz down the toboggan in Potsdamer Platz’s Winter World and browse the stalls in Mitte’s Schlossplatz. Fred Holidays has a three-night break during Berlin’s Christmas markets in November from £449pp, including flights and B&B accommodation.

Read more: Berlin’s music scene: Where to visit for techno, punk and opera

Suffolk

open image in gallery The Suffolk countryside makes for a cosy staycation ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Embrace the chill of November with a romantic rural retreat in the Suffolk countryside near the market town of Saxmundham. The Cartshed at Farnham Barn is a one-bedroom cottage with a cosy wood burner in a vaulted sitting room and an enclosed garden if you want to bring your dog. Explore the quiet country lanes before heading to Snape Maltings and Aldeburgh, both a short drive away. Booked through Suffolk Secrets, it costs £458 for four nights in November.

Read more: The best treetop hotels in the UK to live out a childhood fantasy

Lanzarote

open image in gallery There are beaches and mountains to discover in Lanzarote this November ( Getty Images )

Lanzarote’s volcanic landscapes are mesmerising, and Palmeras Garden near Playa Blanca gives you the vivid contrast of whitewashed low-rise buildings against the rust-coloured volcanic mountain behind. Yet you’re about a 10-minute walk from the nearest beach and about a 20-minute drive from the coastal wonders of Los Hervideros. Cachet Travel has a week’s self-catering in a one-bedroom apartment from £890pp in November, including flights.

Read more: The best beaches in Lanzarote

Wales

open image in gallery Make a multigenerational get-together of a weekend in Wales ( Getty Images )

If ever there was a place for a big celebration or a multigenerational get-together, it’s Caerffynnon Hall. This 19th-century manor house sleeps 18 people in nine bedrooms and features an indoor spa with a hot tub, sauna and steam room, as well as a cinema, games room and plenty of places for people to gather and chill out. It’s a short drive from both Portmeirion and Porthmadog, with fabulous walks in Snowdonia and along Harlech beach. Available through Sugar & Loaf, it costs £3,321 for three nights from 11-14 November.

Read more: How a Welsh eco-campsite became a haven for frazzled Londoners

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk