Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If May’s springtime weather is merely whetting your appetite for the summer, head to southern Europe for higher temperatures without high season’s high prices.

Greece’s Aegean islands will be fully open for business and promise warm days, as do the exquisite baroque cities of south-eastern Sicily.

Take your holiday into your own hands by driving a boat along France’s waterways. But if all you really want are long, hot sultry days by the ocean, then book a stay in a beachfront hotel in the Seychelles.

If you want to stay in Britain, get to know the islands of the Outer Hebrides on a slow tour, or relax in Cornwall before the summertime crowds descend – same for the May half-term holiday at the end of the month.

Wherever you decide to go in May, take a look at these holiday ideas for inspiration.

Read more: The most beautiful holiday destinations to visit in 2025 – without the crowds

Greece

open image in gallery Lose yourself in the laid-back lifestyle of Lesvos ( Getty Images )

Lose yourself in the laid-back lifestyle of Lesvos, specifically the friendly, family-run Hotel Votsala, where the beach is right at the bottom of the garden. Join one of the family’s guided walks or discover the secrets of Greek cuisine during a cookery class. Sunvil has a week’s B&B departing 14 May from £938pp, including flights and transfers.

Read more: Best Greek island hotels for sea views and romantic retreats

Seychelles

open image in gallery Unwind in style on this Indian Ocean archipelago ( Getty Images )

Look forward to palm-fringed white sands, ocean views and romantic dinners on the beach when you stay at the sumptuous Kempinski Seychelles Resort. Overlooking Baie Lazare on Mahé island, it’s one of the most stylish resorts in the Indian Ocean archipelago, and a place to unwind completely. Tropical Sky has six nights at Kempinski from £1,879pp including flights, transfers and breakfast.

Sicily

open image in gallery Noto is one of Sicily’s most beautiful Baroque cities ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of Sicily’s most beautiful baroque cities, Noto, becomes even more enchanting from 16-20 May when it hosts the Infiorata di Noto. More than a mere flower festival, this four-day event fills the city with elaborately designed blooms and puts Noto into a party mood. Stay at the Masseria della Volpe outside the city and combine a gourmet stay in the countryside with jaunts into the city. Kirker Holidays has a three-night break in May from £896pp, including flights, breakfast and either private transfers or car hire.

Read more: The best hotels in Sicily for luxury retreats, beach stays and family holidays

Scotland

open image in gallery Appreciate the wild beauty of the Outer Hebrides ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

You’ll have plenty of time to appreciate the wild beauty of the Outer Hebrides on this self-drive holiday with McKinlay Kidd. Look out for whales and dolphins as you take the ferry from Oban to Barra, your first stop before carrying on to the Uists, Harris and Lewis. Spend the days exploring empty beaches at your own pace and spotting wildlife. Eight nights’ B&B on the Outer Hebrides Hopscotch tour in May cost from £1,075pp, including ferry crossings.

Read more: Best hotels in Edinburgh 2025, reviewed

France

open image in gallery Take a self-drive boating holiday in south-west France ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Meander slowly through the heart of south-west France past some of the region’s most historic cities on your own self-drive boating holiday. Nicols has a week’s break along the Canal de Garonne from its base in Buzet-sur-Baïse towards the cities of Agen and Moissac, with plenty of time to make vineyard visits along the way. A week’s rental from 10 May costs €1,777 (£1,487), down from €2,221, for a four-cabin boat. Tuition is included, but fuel and mooring fees are extra.

Read more: The ultimate France travel guide

Cornwall

open image in gallery Get to know the villages and hamlets around the River Fowey ( Getty Images )

Get to know the villages and hamlets around the River Fowey when you stay at Magdelene Cottage in Polruan. This cute two-bedroom cottage has bags of character, including a cosy garden and period features. It’s also a handy base for taking the little ferry across the river to Fowey and visiting the sandy beach at nearby Lantic Bay. Seven nights’ rental with Cornish Horizons from 10 May costs £463, down from £566. Up to two dogs are welcome at extra charge.

Read more: Best hotels in Cornwall 2025, reviewed

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk