When spring finally arrives in March, make the most of the longer days of sunshine with a welcome change of scenery.

Easter isn’t for another month yet, so prices should remain stable. Keen hikers will want to head to southern Italy for pleasantly mild days along the Adriatic’s coastal paths, while skiers in France can head to quieter slopes now that the February half-term crowds have gone.

Soak up the sunshine in Tenerife, where you can hike Spain’s highest mountain or just relax on an Atlantic beach. Mix the mountains and deserts of Morocco with a spell in Marrakech.

Stay closer to home and roam the hills of the Peak District, or revel in the sea breezes of the Pembrokeshire coast in Wales.

Whatever type of holiday you’re planning for March, you’ll find some ideas here.

Italy

open image in gallery Italy’s Puglia region has mid-teens temperatures in March ( Getty Images )

Southern Italy’s Puglia region can be blisteringly hot in the summer, but hikers who want to explore this part of the Adriatic coast will find March’s mid-teens temperatures much more pleasant. Ramble Worldwide has a four-night self-guided walk along Puglia’s coastal trail from Otranto to Gagliano del Capo, through orange orchards and olive groves amid the scent of spring blossom, and with sea views stretching to the Albanian mountain on the other side of the Adriatic. Then you’re transferred to the baroque town of Lecce for a final day of cultural exploration. Prices start at £599pp and include breakfast, one dinner, transfers and luggage transport, but not flights.

France

open image in gallery Samoëns in Haute Savoie’s Grand Massif ski domain is full of village charm ( Getty Images )

Many skiers love March’s longer days and slightly milder temperatures. Samoëns in Haute Savoie’s Grand Massif ski domain – the fourth largest in France – is full of village charm, great restaurants and food shops. Plus, it’s on the doorstep of 265km of pistes. Peak Retreats has a week’s self-catering at La Résidence Club Samoëns Village on 29 March from £1,210, including a free FlexiPlus upgrade on Le Shuttle. The residence’s wellness centre has an indoor and outdoor pool, and there’s a packed schedule of events for children. Book before 5 February for a 15 per cent discount.

Peak District

open image in gallery Kniveton north of Ashbourne is an appealing base for a family break ( Getty Images )

Springtime walks in the Peak District and a village pub within 500 yards make a pretty good combination. Bosing Barn in the tiny village of Kniveton north of Ashbourne is an appealing base for a family or two couples (plus dog). High beamed ceilings, a wood-burning stove, exposed stone walls and oak floors make everything cosy, and it’s all done with great style. If there’s a hint of springtime warmth in the air, use the barbecue on the large patio outside. Available through Peak Cottages, it costs £669, down from £737, for a week’s self-catering from 10 March.

Morocco

open image in gallery March is a good time to visit Morocco ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Spring is a good time to visit Morocco, before the heat becomes oppressive. On this four-day Desert with the Nomads tour with Fleewinter, you start in the High Atlas before carrying on to the Draa Valley with the chance to camp in the desert and drive across Lake Iriqi, perhaps going on a camel ride and quad bike tour of the dunes. Prices start at £550pp and include breakfast and transfers. Flights are extra, and you can top and tail the holiday with a stay in Marrakech.

Tenerife

open image in gallery Carnival festivities take place in Santa Cruz, Los Gigantes and Puerto de la Cruz ( Getty Images )

It’s carnival season in Tenerife, which can make finding accommodation tricky. The main carnival in Santa Cruz continues until 9 March, with more festivities going on in Los Gigantes and Puerto de la Cruz. Come after the carnival for a more laid-back experience, especially in one of the Villas Coral La Quinta, a short drive from Puerto de la Cruz. They all have three bedrooms and private pools, and a week’s self-catering with Cachet Travel departing 21 March costs from £1,948pp based on two sharing, or £998pp based on six. The price includes flights and car hire.

Wales

open image in gallery Stay at one of the former lighthouse keepers’ cottages at the tip of St Ann’s Head ( Getty Images )

If you fancy doing a bit of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, then stay at one of the former lighthouse keepers’ cottages at the tip of St Ann’s Head. Number 1 cottage has three bedrooms, a wood burner, an Aga and a large patio with a pizza oven, barbecue and panoramic sea views. Booked through Wales Cottage Holidays, it costs from £703 for seven nights’ self-catering, and up to two dogs are welcome at an extra charge.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk