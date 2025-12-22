Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we tear through the December doors of Advent calendars, the usual package of festivities – markets, pantomimes and a spin around the local ice rink – may already be ticked off your winter wishlist.

But, there’s still time to go full steam ahead on a Christmas train ride with a lot more magic than your daily commute.

In these carriages, choirs carol sing, conductors summon hot chocolate and Santa takes a seat as you chug along the track Polar Express-style.

From glitzy five-course lunches rolling through the Kent countryside to illuminated steam trains, you’ll want to hold on tight to your ticket on these Yuletide journeys.

All aboard – here’s our pick of the top festive trains where the bells still ring this Christmas.

Best UK Christmas train rides

1. Festive Lunch, Belmond British Pullman, London

open image in gallery The British Pullman offers 1920s-style journeys in restored Art Deco carriages ( Belmond )

Climb aboard the vintage carriages of the British Pullman for a dose of 1920s nostalgia this Christmas. Departing the Belmond lounge at London Victoria, this round trip through the winter countryside has all the trimmings. Sure, with tickets from £585 per person, the festive lunch isn’t the most wallet-friendly. But, with a sparkling champagne reception, five courses of festive fine dining and a pitstop at Dover Priory for jazz renditions of Abba over a mulled wine, this Christmas journey is certainly a cracker.

Dates: Throughout November and December

Book now

2. Steam Illuminations, Watercress Line, Hampshire

open image in gallery Go for a ride on this illuminated steam train in Hampshire ( Stephen Morley )

Light up December’s drearier days with a ride on this dazzling illuminated steam train in Hampshire. This vibrant light and sound display features live entertainment, light-up LED wristbands, a station show and an onboard trolley service for the ultimate festive sing-along. Trains depart for return journeys from either Alresford or Alton for the cosy two-hour adventure on the Watercress Line.

Dates: November 2025 – January 2026

Price: From £34 per person

Book now

3. The Norfolk Lights Express, North Norfolk

open image in gallery It’s all aboard the Norfolk Lights Express this Christmas ( Leigh Caudwell )

For a lit-up trip on the North Norfolk railway line, it’s all aboard the Norfolk Lights Express this Christmas. Departing after dark from Sheringham station, the five-and-a-half-mile return journey passes 10 lineside light installations telling the story of the railway’s 50-year history alongside a full soundtrack of festive classics. Hop off at Holt for a tipple in the onboard bar and finish with a hot bap back in Sheringham.

Dates: 14 November 2025 – 3 Jan 2026

Price: From £20 per person

Book now

4. Christmas Train of Lights, Dartmouth Steam Railway, Devon

open image in gallery See the south west in a new light ( Dartmouth Steam Railway )

See the south west in a new light on Dartmouth’s technicolour steam train of lights this month. Thousands of lights have decked out vintage carriages on the line from Paignton to Kingswear, with a show that weaves through Greenway tunnel, an enchanted forest and the River Dart. For an extra dose of Christmas magic, book a sit-down with Santa to get a personal present on the return journey.

Dates: 28 November – 30 December

Price: From £29.95 per adult

Book now

5. Santa Express, North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), Yorkshire

open image in gallery Santa will meet families in North Yorkshire next week ( NYMR )

Elves Elton, Joey Marshmallow, Chef Custard and Chris Mouse are on hand to help the main man (Santa) meet families on the NYMR Santa Express next week. The Polar Express-style train ride from Pickering station is set to be packed with songs, games and Christmas spirit, with all children receiving a keepsake key from Saint Nick to take home.

Dates: 13, 14 and 20 – 24 December

Price: From £34.50 per person

Book now

6. Santa Special, Isle of Wight Steam Railway, Isle of Wight

open image in gallery Climb into Christmas carriages in the Isle of Wight ( Terry Smith )

Santa is set to make a stop on the Isle of Wight’s historic steam railway this December. The 10-mile round trip in cosy Christmas-themed carriages features a free gift for every child – after they’ve enjoyed the fairground rides, festive entertainment, and a miniature winter wonderland on the platform at Havenstreet.

Dates: 13, 14 and 20–24 December

Price: From £25 per adult

Book now

