Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amid all the offers on air fryers and hair dryers, reduced stocking stuffers and “New Year New Me” gym membership discounts – Booking.com has launched a hotel sale that travellers shouldn’t be sleeping on.

This Black Friday, the site has up to 35 per cent off selected hotel reservations and accommodation until 4 December.

Cost-saving stays from London to New York to Thailand can be booked for dates between now and 31 December 2025, whether a long weekend away or a week of relaxing beside the beach.

With thousands of properties reduced across the weekend, here’s our pick of the best Booking.com hotels to tuck into for up to 35 per cent less this sale weekend.

Read more: Black Friday travel deals 2024: Cheap offers on flights, holidays, hotels and cruises

Sea Containers, London

Was £319 per night, now £223

open image in gallery Stay at Sea Containers for less than £250 a night ( Sea Containers )

Longing for a staycation or simply love London? Save almost £100 on a stay at Sea Containers to anchor on South Bank with river views, two vibrant cocktail bars and a restaurant primed for British dishes all at your fingertips. Better still, to unwind from all those city break steps, the agua London Spa and Curzon Cinema promise to help guests put their feet up.

Book now

Amatara Welleisure Resort, Phuket

Was £407 per night, now £216

There’s a huge £200 off relaxing rooms at Amatara Welleisure Resort in Thailand’s Phuket this Black Friday. The spa destination overlooks the turquoise palette of the Andaman Sea with spacious suites, wellness retreat programmes and sea view villas sure to recharge even the most mindful of guests.

Book now

Sixtytwo Hotel, Barcelona

Was £270 per night, now £192

For a big-hitting city break you can’t go wrong with Barcelona and at £192 a night, the Sixtytwo Hotel is a steal for holidaymakers headed for the Catalan capital. The 19th-century boutique hotel sits on the glitzy Paseo de Graci shopping avenue with elegant rooms and a Japanese-style garden that complements the best of Barcelona’s impressive architecture.

Book now

UNAHOTELS Decò Roma, Rome

Was £237 per night, now £170

open image in gallery Learn the sweetness of doing nothing on Rome breaks ( UNA Hotels )

When in Rome, art, food and architecture are king – and Una Hotels’ Decò Roma has all three a stone’s throw from the Italian city’s main railway station, Roma Termini. Sat in the centre of the Eternal City, guests who book a bright terrace room will be rewarded with views over the Roman rooftops (an authentic setting for Aperol aperitifs) between their days spent at Renaissance palaces or simply learning the art of il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing.

Book now

Aqua Luxury Suites by NOMÉE Hospitality Group, Santorini

Was £249 per night, now £150

To save on Santorini, luxury aqua suites in Imerovigli – some complete with a hot tub or plunge pool – currently start from just £150 a night in the Booking.com sale. Think Caldera and Volcano sea views, a la carte breakfasts in-suite and an open-air veranda to enjoy Mediterranean meze.

Book now

Hôtel Piapia, Paris

Was £147 per night, now £105

Hop on the Eurostar and hole up at Hôtel Piapia for a Parisian weekend of fromage and fine wine in the 20th arrondissement. Now just £105 per night, split the cost with a pal for a trendy stay in one of the Piapia’s colourful and cosy doubles. With everything from bucket list icons; the Louvre, Versailles and – la tour Eiffel – to Seine cruises on your doorstep, now’s the time to snap up savings on a Paris trip.

Book now

Barcelo Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Was £141 per night, now £86

Looking for long haul for less? Dubai sparkles with winter sun well into January, and Barcelo Al Jaddaf has the terraces, pools and balconies to bask in vitamin D with bright and spacious rooms from just £86 a night this sale season.

Book now

The Resident, Edinburgh

Was £209 per night, now £146

open image in gallery The Resident opened its rooms in September 2024 ( Resident Hotels )

To enjoy the seasonal swagger of Edinburgh – whether at summer stand-out Fringe or ringing in Hogmanay – new kid on the cobbles The Resident has stylish suites with skyline views of the Castle and Georgian New Town just steps from the capital’s shopping hub, Princes Street. Here, home-from-home rooms are designed as spaces to eat, sleep and work, with mini kitchens, smart TVs and sophisticated furnishings a dream host for long weekends spent discovering the Royal Mile and hiking up extinct volcano Arthur’s Seat.

Book now

The Bonerowski Palace Boutique Hotel, Krakow

Was £545 per night, now £347

There’s five-star service for less in Krakow this Christmas, with rooms at The Bonerowski Palace Boutique Hotel almost £200 cheaper in the Black Friday sale. With creative plates at Amalia Restaurant and beds fit for a king on Kraków’s Main Market Square, book now to bring a touch of luxury to a long weekend in Poland.

Book now

Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam

Was £251 per night, now £176

open image in gallery Stay at Park Plaza for adventures in Vondelpark ( Park Plaza Hotels )

In the Oud-Zuid district, Park Plaza is ideally situated to explore eclectic museums, the vibrant “Little Paris” district and Amsterdam’s green playground Vondelpark. With 47 hectares to skate, rose gardens to smell and open-air theatres to entertain, the city’s lung is a great base to embrace the Dutch capital. Once you’ve filled your boots with nature, swerved hundreds of cyclists and snacked on a stroopwafel, take a table at Tozi, the hotel’s Venetian-inspired restaurant with small plates and barrel-aged Negronis on the menu.

Book now

The Gregorian, New York City

Was £252 per night, now £187

To take a bite out of the Big Apple, the stylish Gregorian has stylish rooms for under £200 a night in the Booking.com sale. Just three blocks from Madison Square Garden and with New York icons within walking distance – the rooms may be monochrome but this is an ideal base to paint the town red in the city that never sleeps.

Book now

art’otel London Hoxton, London

Was £329 per night, now £230

open image in gallery Tuck into art’otel Hoxton to dive into London’s art scene ( Matthew Shaw )

For a quirky stay in the heart of London’s art scene, art’otel’s Hoxton hotel has a bold aesthetic designed by “signature artist” D*Face, original Banksys and an indulgent spa. In summer, The Brush Grand Café sets the scene for al fresco feasts, while winter events, including a New Year’s Eve skyline disco and a festive wreath-making workshop, are primed for festive fun. After all the merriment, guests can tuck into sleek art rooms and city-view suites. Hotel green flags – bath robes, slippers, coffee machines and Dyson hairdryers – await.

Book now

Read more: What is Travel Tuesday? And what are the best travel deals?