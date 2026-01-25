Last-minute lovers are likely eyeing up tickets to Paris for Valentine’s Day – but tables for two aren’t just on the arrondissements.

Au revoir, “city of love”, devoting your days away from the honeymoon heavyweights with a fling to more surprising realms of romance often offers a more intimate getaway.

Whether a cosy Nordic capital, a medieval castle in Scotland or a switch up on Santorini summer for a winter weekend, there are plenty of places perfect to opt for some one-on-one time.

Thankfully, our travel writers have tried and tested destinations to reliably guide you to some more secluded hand-holding havens. Below are some of our favourites to inspire the next break with your beau.

Oia, Santorini, Greece

open image in gallery Santorini is far more endearing in February ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Bear with us here – a sultry stay on Santorini is far more pleasant in February, as Heidi Fuller-Love discovered during an off-season escape. In mediaeval Megalochori, ceramicist Andreas Makaris told her: “Out of season is when our island shows its real face. If you’re really looking for romance, winter is the time to visit Santorini.”

Within a winter crowd of just half a dozen, Heidi writes: “As I watched the sun descend in a haze of vanilla and scarlet over one of the world’s most famous volcanic calderas, it was easy to understand why ‘Santorini honeymoon’ was one of the most popular Google searches in 2024. Far beneath me, the volcanic crater plunged in layers of red and black lava to the wine-dark sea beneath, whilst Oia’s whitewashed cave hotels perched on the crater’s rim above me like icing on a wedding cake.”

Peebles, Scotland

open image in gallery Spend a few nights in a mini medieval castle in the Scottish Borders ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

With medieval castles scattered across the countryside, it’s not hard to be seduced by secluded spots in Scotland. In Peebles, Amelia Neath found a fairytale tower dating back to the 15th century, with many of its original features still intact. She said: “Found your knight (or knightess) in shining armour? The only obvious next step is to spend a few nights in a mini medieval castle in the Scottish Borders.” This particular Airbnb castle is arranged over four floors, including open fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a roll-top bath and a large sleigh bed, with “interiors that echo the castle’s dusty pink walls and rosy and flush-coloured furnishings throughout”.

Ferrara, Italy

open image in gallery Try a table for two at a Ferrara trattoria ( Getty Images )

Florence may be the cradle of the Renaissance, and Venice a frontrunner on the “city of love” scene, but world-class art, architecture, food and drink can be found elsewhere in Italy. According to Helen Coffey: “The oft-overlooked city of Ferrara, situated between Venice and Bologna, is a serious Renaissance art destination, plus a Unesco World Heritage Site. Its proximity to better-known cities makes it a relatively quiet option, with less competition to see the signature Castello Estense, a giant castle complete with moat in the city centre, and various palazzos boasting fine frescoes and examples of Renaissance art.”

Try a table for two at a trattoria for traditional Ferrara dishes, such as cappellacci di zucca (pasta filled with pumpkin, parmigiano cheese and nutmeg).

Oslo, Norway

open image in gallery Oslo’s bars and saunas are a hotspot for lovers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Circled by both mountains and the sea, Oslo’s urban culture, natural beauty and eco-minded public transport help to make it a swoon-worthy destination. Travel writer Ianthe Butt has hailed the Norwegian capital’s bars and saunas as a hotspot for lovers.

She said: “There are plenty of hopping cocktail spots – including Norway’s first bar court, Posthallen Drinkhub, which has 10 venues under one roof, and Svanen, where Aquavit Negronis are served in atmospheric old-apothecary surrounds – couples can also turn up the heat by embracing Oslo’s booming sauna culture. At Bjorvika’s Oslo Badstuforening, made from recycled driftwood, there’s a hatch for straight into the fjord dips, while Kongen Marina’s “Miami Vice”-style beach club brings together palm trees, DJ sets and a glass-domed floating sauna.”

Valetta, Malta

open image in gallery Valetta has all the ingredients for a heartbreak healing adventure ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Malta’s sun-sure capital, Valetta, has all the ingredients for a holiday romance or a heartbreak healing adventure, as Jessica Phillips and her best friend found everywhere from the Blue Grotto to Cugó Gran Macina‘s rooftop pool. Jessica said: “The romcom experience continued as Jess and I admired colourful gallariji (decorative wooden balconies) and eclectic door knockers in the Silent City. After a sunset ferry ride into Valletta, we enjoyed dinner soundtracked by a live orchestra, who were rehearsing for the Notte Bianca, Malta’s largest arts and culture festival.”

Reykjavík, Iceland

open image in gallery Iceland’s capital combines exploration and relaxation ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For couples trying to balance exploration with relaxation, Iceland’s capital seamlessly combines the two. Natalie Wilson writes: “This Nordic city provides a best-of-both-worlds holiday for the adrenaline junkie and laid-back sauna dweller in the relationship. High-energy snow sports and Golden Circle tours of waterfalls, volcanoes and otherworldly landscapes meet dreamy spa days at the iconic Blue Lagoon in Grindavík, while nights of quality time spent under the glow of the aurora borealis make for the perfect backdrop to a week of fine dining at intimate Reykjavík restaurants.”

