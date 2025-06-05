Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malta’s gorgeous UNESCO World Heritage capital, with its narrow, stepped streets beneath glowing limestone facades, is packed with historic houses and palazzi converted into places to stay. Built by the Knights of St John Hospitaller (Knights of Malta), Valletta has always been a joy to visit – the smallest, most wanderable capital in the world, tucked between towering bastion walls and surrounded by azure sea – but it was, until recently, an accommodation desert. Not anymore.

From Malta’s grand Art Deco colonial hotel to boutiques and B&Bs ranging from classic to contemporary, traditional to tongue-in-cheek. There is something for every taste, if not quite for every budget – Valletta has been ‘discovered’ and as its popularity has risen, so too have its prices, though there are more affordable options in winter. It is a wonderful place for a city break or a base from which to explore the island. Within tiny Valletta, everything is within walking distance, and excursions are easy, with buses from City Gate going almost everywhere on the island.

Here are ten of the best hotels in Malta’s delightful capital.

Best hotels in Valetta, Malta 2025

At a glance

1. Phoenicia Malta hotel

open image in gallery Sip a glass of wine on the Phoenicia’s Contessa Conservatory terrace ( The Phoenicia Malta )

Enter the fresh Art Deco foyer of the Phoenicia and step back in time to the British colonial heyday of this then-and-now glorious grand hotel. Imagine the late Queen, as the newly married Princess Elizabeth, dancing with Philip in the ballroom, and colonial Malta’s great and good – Maltese and British – in full bib and tucker, sipping cocktails on the terrace overlooking the garden. It’s more relaxed now, but, besides standard rooms that are small for a five-star, the Phoenicia is Malta’s best hotel, with prices to match. Being situated just outside Valletta’s towering bastion walls, it is walking distance to everything in the capital whilst having space for a long garden, pools (inside and out) and a spa. Service is attentive and friendly, with many long-serving Maltese staff. All in all, it is a destination in itself and if you can’t stay here, drop by for a drink.

Address: The Mall, Floriana, FRN1478

2. Casa Rocca Piccola hotel

open image in gallery Casa Rocca Piccola is teeming with history and heritage ( Casa Rocca Piccola )

The last still-lived-in palazzo in Valletta, Casa Rocca Piccola is a house museum, a home and a classy, characterful B&B – so you can briefly live here too. Built in the 16th century for an important Italian Knight, the house is now owned and occupied by a modern Knight of Malta, the Marquis de Piro, and his charming wife – your hosts if you choose to stay. Casa Rocca is a storied treasure trove of fascinating objects from perhaps the oldest piece of Maltese furniture to stunningly intricate local lace, a Knights-period sedan chair to a very rare set of silver surgical instruments from the Hospitallers’ sacred hospital. The B&B rooms are the size of suites and colourfully decorated by the Marquis’s granddaughter. There’s even a courtyard garden (very unusual within the walls of Valletta), complete with an underground WWII shelter and a resident parrot who loves to show off.

Address: Corner of Republic Street/St Dominic Street, VLT1602

3. Palazzo Consiglia hotel

open image in gallery Palazzo Consiglia’s boutique stay has 13 rooms to choose form ( Kitz Klikz )

One of Valletta’s original boutiques, Palazzo Consiglia squeezes miniature versions of full hotel facilities into a stylish hotel with just 13 rooms. The 24-hour reception doubles as a bar, while the centuries-old chapel has become the breakfast room. The original courtyard is now the lounge foyer with a retractable roof, and on the solid rooftop is a pleasant terrace and plunge pool. The traditional barrel-vaulted limestone cellar has been turned into a mini-spa with a hot tub in what was once the water cistern. Some rooms are a little dark, but that is in keeping with the style and age of the property. Most of Valletta’s high-class homes were built to keep the heat out, not let the sun in. Staff are particularly friendly and the hotel has a welcoming atmosphere – think of it as your temporary home in Valletta.

Address: 102 St Ursula Street, VLT1234

4. SU29 hotel

open image in gallery Each room has its own unique style at SU29 ( SU29 )

Open to a sense of humour? Greeted by a gnome (oddly not as naff as it sounds – these are French designer gnomes with a bit of a sense of style!), each of the eight rooms is completely different. There’s the classic with its own gallarija – a traditional Maltese closed wooden balcony overlooking the street, or save yourself a trip to the gym with the Fitness Suite, which comes complete with a punchbag and boxing gloves. Reception doubles as the bar and the foyer as a breakfast room, but the bedrooms are mostly as large as the suites. And it is just around the corner from the Upper Barrakka Gardens with its stunning views over the Grand Harbour.

Address: 29 St Ursula Street, VLT123

5. Domus Zamitello hotel

open image in gallery Concierge and butler services can be found at Domus Zamitello ( Domus Zamitello )

Sit on the roof terrace of this 17th-century Knights’ palazzo turned boutique hotel and watch the Vallettan world go by. To one side is the city’s main thoroughfare (pedestrianised), to the other the striking 21st-century parliament and the open-air theatre built into the WWII ruins of the National Opera House – you can even watch a performance from here. Inside, the original courtyard has been covered with a retractable roof, creating a lovely light space. Original features have been retained, especially on the red carpeted stairway and second-floor communal sala. There’s a full concierge service (available on WhatsApp if you wish) – or even a butler – and a very good Mediterranean restaurant that’s open all day, every day. Rooms are traditional but not remotely heavy and painted in creams, dusty greens and gold. The palazzo-hotel is still owned by the family that was given it in 1805 after the Knights left Malta.

Address: 7 Republic Street, VLT1111

6. Rosselli hotel

open image in gallery Head to Under Grain, Rosselli’s Michelin-starred restaurant, for modern cuisine using local products ( AX Hotels Photography )

The USP here is the food. The hotel’s smart cellar restaurant, Under Grain, earned its Michelin star early and has retained it. The head chef is Maltese and oversees all the hotel food, so the casual Street Grain eaterie and the breakfast offering are also a cut above. The hotel is a smart boutique with a bright covered courtyard, roof terrace and plunge pool, and a modern style that sort of loses the historic palazzo underneath – apart from the few rooms with a traditional gallarija (closed wooden balcony) that connects you to Valletta. Staff are attentive and there are some enjoyable extras, including a weekly Valletta walking tour and two wine tastings – all free to guests.

Address: 167 Merchants Street, Valletta VLT 1174

7. Saint John hotel

open image in gallery For a cheaper alternative to Rosselli, book in at Saint John ( AX Hotels Photography )

The Saint John shares Rosselli’s front desk and high-quality breakfast at lower prices – what’s not to like? There is no reception at Saint John, nor a bar or a restaurant, but it is only 50 metres to the 5-star service of the Rosselli with its full concierge services and breakfast overseen by a Michelin-starred chef. Rooms aren’t large, but they are comfortable, contemporary and have a touch of lightly humorous mock-industrial design, including pipework painted on the misted glass bathroom doors and historic-looking dial-up telephones with push-button numbers.

Address: 176 Merchants Street, Valletta VLT1174

8. Iniala hotel

open image in gallery Hotel views in Malta may not get better than that at Iniala ( Iniala )

It’s all about the view here (and the price). This luxury ultra-designer boutique hotel full of original contemporary art sits atop Barbara Bastion, fronting a sweeping panorama of the famous Grand Harbour. It’s quite something to wake to this vast expanse of (almost always) sparkling blue water surrounded by history in golden limestone. Straight ahead is Fort St Angelo, Malta’s oldest castle and first base on the island of the Knights of St John (the Knights of Malta). Enjoy the views as you eat your fresh fruit, pancakes, or a full English breakfast in the rooftop restaurant. The view is equally spectacular by night, and come evening, the rooftop turns into ION by Simon Rogan, Malta’s only two-Michelin-starred restaurant.

Address: 10-11 St. Barbara Bastion, Valletta VLT1961

9. 66 Saint Paul hotel

The original limestone courtyard of this classic 17th-century palazzo has been covered with a retractable roof and given a curving white contemporary twist – the staircase leading up to the hotel’s comfortable rooms. Above the rooms sits the roof terrace – a lovely place for an aperitif even in cooler months, and to sunbathe and cool off in the plunge pool in summer with a view over the roofs to the Grand Harbour. Despite having just 18 rooms, reception is 24/7 and the service is personal; the receptionist can help with any plans in Malta, as well as serve you drinks from the bar.

Address: 66 Saint Paul’s, Valletta, VLT 1212

10. The Coleridge hotel

open image in gallery Suites at the Coleridge all have individual character ( The Coleridge )

With just five rooms and a particularly friendly staff, this is more like a house with the host living nearby than a hotel in the usual sense. Set inside a converted traditional Valletta townhouse, rooms, which are really suites and all individual in character, combine Maltese limestone and designer murals with antique furniture and an Anglo-Maltese feel. Coleridge had no connection with this particular building, but did work for the newly installed British governor just a couple of blocks away in the heart of the town. The hotel sits on a charming and typical Valletta street hung with gallariji, two of which belong to the Coleridge, a third to the duplex apartment next door, which is also available to rent from the hotel.

Address: 89-92 Old Bakery Street, VLT

