Why the time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is ideal for a holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It is one of the weirdest weeks in the calendar, a loose end of odd days sandwiched between Christmas and New Year’s Eve which most people struggle to fill.

Many forget what day it is, others are in a turkey-induced coma.

But rather than sit around twiddling thumbs and nursing hangovers, make the most of the quiet time by escaping the house and checking into a cosy inn or boutique hotel. There are dozens of options across the UK and Ireland with availability from 27–30 December and many are offering fantastic deals.

Whether you fancy a cold water dip in the Lake District or a night spent below tinsel-wrapped turrets, here are a few of the top choices to book.

The Gannet, Cornwall

open image in gallery

Blast away the stresses of Christmas Day and work off any excess calories with a brisk walk along the Cornish coast. This intimate inn with all the credentials of a boutique hotel is perfectly positioned in the village of Carbis Bay, a mile from harbour town St Ives and close to a Blue Flag beach. If the weather is too challenging, retreat indoors to the spa at the nearby C Bay sister hotel – included in the room rate. A complimentary afternoon cream tea and dinner voucher will leave you feeling warm and satisfied.

A two-night stay costs from £349 for two, including breakfast and £50 dinner voucher; gannetstives.co.uk

Read more: The best hotels in Cornwall

The Samling, Cumbria

open image in gallery

Winter is arguably one of the most magical periods to explore the Lake District – there are less crowds, fells are twinkling with frost, and a faint dusting of snow sprinkles peaks. Enjoy the best views from this waterside property, looking out to Lake Windemere and the Coniston Old Man mountain range. Take a bracing dip from the private jetty, with staff on hand to provide a wet suit, fluffy towels and steaming mulled wine or hot chocolate. The onsite restaurant has an excellent wine selection and is rumoured to be on course for a second Michelin star.

Doubles from £390 per night; thesamlinghotel.co.uk

Read more: The best hotels in the Lake District

Lough Eske Castle, Co. Donegal, Ireland

open image in gallery

Turn fairytales into a reality by staying at a five-star castle set along the Wild Atlantic Way, where powerful 14th century clans once had their seat. Built in the late 19th century, the current property has earned multiple accolades for providing five-star hospitality. Relax in a garden spa and stroll or cycle around grounds set below the Blue Stack mountains. A complimentary history tour is also held at 11am daily. Open fires roar in the Castle Drawing rooms and whiskey tipples can be sampled in a well-stocked cellar.

How: Doubles from €235/£195, including full Irish breakfast and a €50/£41 dinner voucher. Visit lougheskecastlehotel.com

Read more: How sheep, seaweed and the shore in Ireland helped me bond with my father

Butlin’s, Bognor Regis

open image in gallery

Take the family away for an affordable break that would have Santa rushing to pack his suitcase. Between December 27-30, Butlin’s is offering cut-price deals across all three resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness. Keep party fires alight with live entertainment, game shows and silent discos. The new £15 million PLAYEXPERINCE at Bognor Regis ups the ante on traditional board games with a selection of high-tech VR experiences.

How: A three-night stay in Bognor Regis starts from £412, based on a family of four staying in a two-bedroom Comfort Room. Visit butlins.com

Read more: UK beaches that look like they’re abroad

The Royal Hotel, Isle of Wight

open image in gallery

If a tropical island break is out of the question, the next best thing could be a trip to the Isle of Wight. Celebrated by Victorians for the healing powers of its clean sea air and mini microclimate, Ventnor promises potentially the balmiest break in the UK and certainly one of the cosiest getaways. This former coaching inn built in 1832 earned its name after Queen Victoria came for a stay and there are plenty of regal treats on offer today – including the AA Rosette Geranium restaurant where some of the fertile island’s excellent produce is served.

How: A two-night break for two costs from £590, including breakfast, a £45 dinner voucher per person per night and return car ferry to the mainland. Visit royalhoteliow.co.uk

Read more: I went to ‘the happiest place in the UK’ to discover what’s so jolly about this small town in Suffolk