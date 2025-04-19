Why has the price of the holiday we wanted suddenly increased?

Q How does the “dynamic pricing” of holidays work? I’ve been looking at a last-minute Tui deal for Easter. The family cost increased from £2,700 to £3,200 (and therefore beyond our price range) in the course of a few days. Does the algorithm allow prices to fall at the last minute, which evidently didn’t happen this week?

Chris S

A Like all big holiday companies and airlines, Tui prices its holidays according to the degree of demand. The aim is to sell out each departure – to fill all the seats and beds, extracting the maximum possible price from customers. Sales are monitored to make sure they are “on trend”: the company knows how many holidays it should be selling each month, week and even day to ensure that places are filled. When sales are sluggish, prices are cut to try to get back to the expected trend. Conversely, if holidays are going quicker than expected, the travel firm can exploit the demand by pushing up prices.

During the main school holidays, families compete for those scarce resources: aircraft seats from the UK to somewhere sunnier, and hotel rooms in popular destinations. This Easter has been particularly tricky for late-notice seekers of bargains, for two reasons. The first is that a significant number of families who would not normally book an Easter holiday away appear to have decided to take their main sunshine break in April instead of peak summer.

The thinking is that the late Easter means a higher chance of fine weather without the scorching temperatures – and prices – of July and August. It has added to demand, though prices are still lower than high summer. On Good Friday, for example, Tui has a fairly basic package in Marmaris, Turkey, for just over £1,500 for a family of four.

The other variable could not have been foreseen: severe flooding in Lanzarote. This has caused Tui to cancel (I estimate) several hundred holidays for people who were due to stay in three hotels on the island. The company has offered a full refund, of course, with the option of a financial incentive to book a different holiday. Displaced holidaymakers will have done something to drive up prices across the market.

open image in gallery You can often pay less for a cruise by booking late – but you’ll lose out on the anticipation ( Getty )

Q Could I please ask your advice about how to handle a Seabourn cruise we booked through an agent? We made the booking in January and paid the full amount, which included $300 [£227] onboard credit. Yesterday we received an email from our agent advising that if we booked the same cruise now, we’d pay the same fare and get $1,300 [£982] onboard credit. I contacted the agent yesterday and was told that, as we will be travelling in 24 days, there was nothing they could do to match the deal.

Richard M

A Infuriating, isn’t it? Every time I take a cruise, I get talking to fellow passengers and always find someone who has booked late and has typically paid half as much as I have. Cruise lines like to sail with every cabin filled. Not only do they earn more for the basic voyage, they also increase revenue through the sale of drinks (not on Seabourn, where they are included) and excursions.

While cruise lines will drive early bookings as much as possible, slow sales or late cancellations can mean they are obliged to cut prices shortly before departure. Increasing the onboard credit is a good way to do this without actually cutting the cost of the cruise.

It was most unfortunate that your agent chose to target you with what I presume was a mailshot aimed at securing some more bookings for your departure. You may have been led to believe, when booking, something like: “Unless you commit now, the price will only go up.” Unfortunately, unless you have something in writing from your agent explicitly saying that you will be offered parity on the best rates, you can only rely on the “cruise contract”, which, you may not be amazed to learn, says: “Fares may go up or down.”

In future, you might choose to book late, too, in the hope of a good deal. But this loses some of the joy of cruise travel – the long anticipation of a voyage.

open image in gallery One reason for Amsterdam’s popularity is its sheer accessibility ( Getty/iStock )

Q Why is Amsterdam so popular for flights over Easter?

BR

A You are referring to the league table of flight departures from UK airports over the Easter weekend, which shows the Dutch capital way ahead of every other city apart from Dublin.

According to data supplied to me by the aviation analysts at Cirium, flights to Amsterdam have a capacity between Good Friday and Easter Monday of 60,000 seats. At peak times like this, few of those seats will be empty. To put that figure in perspective, Amsterdam has twice as many passengers from the UK as Paris has, and three times as many as Madrid or Lisbon. Popular indeed.

One reason for Amsterdam’s popularity is its sheer accessibility from more than 20 airports across the UK, from northern Scotland to the southwest of England. Many of the flights are with the Dutch airline KLM, feeding the hub at Schiphol airport for connections to other destinations across Europe and the world. Amsterdam has far better links to UK airports than does Heathrow or Gatwick. Indeed, Schiphol once marketed itself as “London’s third airport” after those two.

Yet onward links are only part of the story. Amsterdam, as anyone who has been there will know, is a city just made for a weekend break: easy to reach (including a 16-minute link from the airport to Centraal station), and intensely rewarding, with some of the world’s greatest art. And, as my credit card will testify, it has many superb places to eat and drink.

Paris is also well connected from the UK, and has outstanding cuisine, yet has only half the passengers. So I surmise that there are a fair number of people heading for tempting cities close to Amsterdam: The Hague, Rotterdam, Leiden and many more. They are all great places to spend Easter.

open image in gallery Street food is a big part of Indian culture – but be cautious ( Getty )

Q I have always wanted to go to India or Sri Lanka. Now I’m 65, I feel it is now or never, but I worry about the strong possibility of being ill (you know, the upset tummy type). Are things greatly improved now, or is it still almost guaranteed to happen?

Tracy K

A The Indian subcontinent is a favourite destination for countless reasons. I love being in big, busy cities such as Mumbai or Colombo (or, indeed, Kathmandu in Nepal) because they offer such colour, energy and simple humanity: the people are open and friendly. Away from the crowds you can find richly varied landscapes – from languid valleys to hills draped in tea plantations. And the region is spiced with spiritual monuments, ancient and modern.

Yet an alarming number of Western visitors come back with memories of more than the wonders of the east. Gastric upsets are all too common, and even the most fastidious traveller can succumb to deeply unpleasant stomach bugs. I cannot guarantee you will avoid them – but I can share my regime. Keep your hands clean: sanitiser and wipes should always be within easy reach. “Boil it, cook it, peel it or leave it” is a useful mantra for dining.

You will never find me at the salad bar. Indeed, I avoid hotel buffets – where fellow guests may share microbiological hazards. I much prefer to eat street food at places with a fast turnover of customers, where you can see the dishes being prepared fresh. I also go vegetarian – which, in the Indian subcontinent, is a joy. And nothing would persuade me to sample shellfish.

Stick to bottled water, including when brushing your teeth. Dairy can cause problems: beware of tempting treats such as ice cream, and stick to black tea. While alcohol is not prevalent on the Indian subcontinent, I am happy to drink it where it is appropriate and available – but only beer that I have seen opened in front of me.

I do not pretend this regime will guarantee immunity from stomach misery, for me, you or anyone else, but it should reduce the risk. Finally (and only anecdotally), I believe tourists have a better chance of avoiding such problems in Sri Lanka than in India.

