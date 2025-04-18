UK holiday hotspot hit by heavy rain weather warning for Easter weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons hoping to escape to some of the UK’s top staycation spots for an Easter break have been told to expect disruptive heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the southwest of England on Friday, covering tourist hotspots including Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.

The forecasters warned that a prolonged spell of rain, some of it heavy, will likely cause difficult driving conditions and some disruption to travel as millions hit the road over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It said flooding of a few homes and businesses, delays to bus and train services and some interruption to power supplies were possible.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south west of England on Friday, covering tourist hotspots including Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay ( PA Archive )

“Rain developing early Friday becomes heavier and more persistent later on Friday and persists into Saturday before easing from Saturday late morning. 20 to 40 mm of rain is likely to build up widely by Saturday morning and 50 to 75 mm rain is likely over and near areas of higher ground, especially Dartmoor,” the warning read.

“Conditions will also be quite windy.”

The warning will come into effect at 6pm on Friday and remain in place until 9am on Saturday.

open image in gallery The warning will come into effect at 6pm on Friday and remain in place until 9am on Saturday ( Met Office )

The weather across the country on the weekend is expected to be “changeable for many” as some experience dry conditions and others heavy rain, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster added: “We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which sinks away to the south on Friday. This could bring with it some heavy, and possibly even disruptive rain for parts of southwest England, and also parts of Northern Ireland and south Wales.

“This will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions, with a lot of spray on the roads, and it’s important people keep an eye on our forecast as things evolve over the coming day or so.”

open image in gallery The RAC said if the heavy rain becomes a reality “many drivers may have their journeys disrupted as they set off for day trips and long weekends” ( Getty Images )

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said if the heavy rain becomes a reality, “many drivers may have their journeys disrupted as they set off for day trips and long weekends”.

She added: “It’s vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer because of the wet weather and the expected getaway congestion.”

People planning on travelling on major routes such as the M6 at Birmingham and around the Blackpool area, the south and western section of the M25, the M5 at Bristol and the A303 in Wiltshire have been advised to prepare for congestion.

The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK will drive on Good Friday, with 18.5 million hitting the road on Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Monday.

Train passengers are also being warned over disruption as Network Rail prepares to begin its Easter engineering work. More than 300 projects are expected to cause a number of lines to be closed.

The most significant impact will be at London Euston – which will have no services to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Easter Sunday, and a reduced timetable on Good Friday and Monday.