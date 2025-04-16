Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons hoping to bring out the barbeque for Easter weekend may have to rethink their plans, as the weather forecast promises to bring plenty of rain along with patches of sunshine.

The Met Office has warned that the Bank Holiday weekend is set to be “changeable” in a stark contrast to the sunshine experienced in recent weeks, with sunny spells largely interspersed by cloudy conditions and showers.

It follows a flood warning being issued for Devon on Wednesday, as the popular tourist destination faced hours of heavy rainfall with risk of flooding.

However, the rain, cloud and winds are expected to move north throughout the day, disrupting any hopes for a weekend of pure sunshine.

The Met Office said many people should see dry and bright conditions with a few showers on Thursday, with spells of rain between brighter interludes into the Easter weekend.

The unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with a risk of hail and thunder from Sunday, before a spell of more dry and sunny weather next week.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Skeates said: “The Easter weekend is set to bring changeable weather for many. Some areas may experience near dry conditions all weekend, whilst others may see heavy rain.

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning for rain had been issued for Devon on Wednesday ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

“We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which sinks away to the south on Friday. This could bring with it some heavy, and possibly even disruptive rain for parts of southwest England, and also parts of Northern Ireland and south Wales.

“This will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions, with a lot of spray on the roads, and it’s important people keep an eye on our forecast as things evolve over the coming day or so.”

According to the Met Office’s forecasts, Easter Sunday is likely to be the most promising day with bright and sunny spells, with a varying amount of cloud.

Temperatures are set to hover around the seasonal average for this time of year, reaching highs of 17 degrees in London on Good Friday.

“Easter Sunday looks to be the widely drier day of the weekend. Cloud amounts will vary, but most places should see some bright or sunny spells at times. Parts of the far south and west may remain cloudier with a few showers around. Temperatures look generally close to the seasonal average.

open image in gallery Sunny spells are predicted throughout the Easter weekend with mild temperatures ( Getty Images )

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “If the heavy rain expected in the westcountry and south Wales on Good Friday becomes a reality, many drivers may have their journeys disrupted as they set off for day trips and long weekends.

“It’s vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer because of the wet weather and the expected getaway congestion.

“With an estimated 6.2 million people undecided exactly when they’ll travel, the big question is whether any sign of sun leads to big jams on a single day. Whatever happens, it’s wise to travel as early as possible or later in the day when most of the traffic has eased.”

Here’s the five day weather forecast:

Tonight:

Rain in the north gradually becoming confined to Scotland and northern England overnight. Otherwise, largely dry with clear spells, allowing it to turn chilly, with a rural frost developing.

Thursday:

Cloud and rain across Scotland easing but perhaps lingering all day in places. Elsewhere, a day of sunshine and a few showers. Feeling a little warmer, especially in any sunshine.

Friday to Sunday:

Remaining changeable as we move into the Easter weekend. Further spells of rain likely, especially across western areas, although some sunnier intervals also expected. Temperatures likely to remain near average.