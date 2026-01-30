So you want to go on holiday with friends who have kids? Here are your best options

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It takes a village to raise a child, or so the saying goes. And increasingly, that village consists of a group of friends with children of a similar age.

Maybe you met through NCT, or a baby group. Perhaps you were lucky enough to have babies at the same time as your life-long pals. However you met, I guarantee at some point you’ll have uttered the words: “Wouldn’t it be fun to go away together?!”

Let’s be honest, going away with small children can be a challenge. Sometimes, getting out the door seems impossible. So the idea of packing your bags, getting in a car or a plane and going away with none of your home comforts can seem… overwhelming at best.

But hard work can reap high rewards. And taking your family away with friends is certain to create lasting memories – and be a lot of fun.

Here are some of the best breaks to take.

Airbnb

open image in gallery The Camber Sands Airbnb has three bedrooms and ample space for three adults and three children ( Airbnb )

Arguably the most popular choice for a group holiday is Airbnb. With hundreds of thousands of rentals in the UK alone, you’re not short on choice. Data from the platform suggests 81 per cent of UK Airbnbs are family-friendly, with over half of listings offering amenities such as gardens, high chairs, parking, and washing machines.

Perhaps the biggest plus of an Airbnb is that you can pick the accommodation that best suits your group. If you are travelling with numerous babies, for example, you can choose a place that has appropriate equipment such as cots, high chairs or bottle sterilisers. Cost is also a big plus for an Airbnb, in that by picking a cheaper listing and cooking your own meals, you can keep expenditure low. It is also nice to have living space for the adults to relax in once the kids are asleep.

For our Airbnb trip, we picked a modern home in Camber Sands, East Sussex, that has three bedrooms and ample space for three adults and three toddlers (aged between two and nearly four). It had a play area with a sandpit and a swing for the children, and a hot tub for the adults. They supplied sleeper cots, plastic cutlery and toys for the beach, meaning we didn’t need to bring quite as much stuff.

The major downside of an Airbnb is that you don’t have the luxuries of being in a hotel i.e. food service and someone to clean up. And unless you’re staying in a town you know and therefore have access to reliable childcare, you are on kid duty throughout. We had a wonderful weekend away in our Airbnb – but was it restful and relaxing for the adults? Not really.

open image in gallery An Airbnb is a popular choice with families due to its home-from-home qualities ( Lizzie Edmonds )

Pros:

Price variable.

Good set up for families.

Huge variety of locations.

Great to be in one home together.

Cons:

No childcare.

Cooking /cleaning still needs to be done.

Tip:

Check for accommodation with well-equipped kitchens. It helps when you are feeding lots of small people to have items like plastic cutlery and cups – or an air-fryer for emergency fish fingers.

How to do it:

To book or browse accommodation options, go to airbnb.co.uk

Center Parcs

open image in gallery Enjoying some time on scooters outside the three-bed Forest Lodge ( Becca Drake )

When you google “family friendly holidays” Center Parcs is a top hit. It is a staycation classic and some two million families visit the six Center Parcs sites in the UK and Ireland every year.

We rented two, three-bed Forest Lodges for six adults and six children (aged between six months and three years old) for a long weekend at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire. Each lodge included a well-stocked kitchen, dining/living space, outdoor terrace and three good-sized bedrooms. When booking, you can ask to hire neighbouring lodges, meaning that groups can stay near to one another, but have their own space. As our lodges were next door, after bedtime we sat outside and caught up over a glass of wine – or three – while keeping an eye on the baby monitors.

Another bonus is the huge amount of things to do for children (and adults!) of all ages. Swimming, outdoor play areas, bike hire, zip lining, bowling, mini golf, a lake and a beach, an arcade… The list is almost exhaustive. As an example, on our visit the children had a mini Land Rover driving experience, while half the parents went to the spa, and the other zip-lined. Everyone was happy.

At Woburn Forest, activities such as exploring 400 acres of woodlands, swimming at the Subtropical Paradise with its water rides, slides and splash pools, and the lake-side beach are free of charge. However, a lot of activities are additional extras, so the cost of a week away could rapidly spiral.

open image in gallery Setting off for a day of exploring Woburn Forest with hired bicycles ( Tilly Winn )

Pros:

So much to do, come rain or shine.

You can book lodges next to one another.

Flexible accommodation options (there are 800 Lodges at Woburn Forest alone).

Cons:

Price, especially in summer holidays.

Lots of added extras and activities.

Tip:

You can arrive from 10am, even though check-in is at 4pm, on the first day of your holiday. Same on the day of check-out; while you need to leave your lodge by 10am, you can stay for the day. This is a lovely touch – and gives you additional time to make the most of your trip.

How to do it:

Prices start from £399 in 2026 for a three-bedroom Woodland Lodge at Center Parcs Woburn Forest. centerparcs.co.uk

Family-friendly hotel

open image in gallery Fowey Hall offers excellent facilities for children ( Fowey Hall Hotel/Luxury Family Hotels )

It would be tempting to immediately discount staying at a hotel with young children – too formal, too many judging eyes. That would be until you experience a truly family-friendly hotel. I’m not talking about a hotel that will put a sleeper bed in your room, I mean a hotel with facilities such as a kids’ club, children’s play areas, swimming sessions, dedicated lunch/dinner sittings. One that provides things like Tonie boxes, plastic cutlery and games/toys/colouring in public areas as standard.

We stayed at Fowey Hall, in Cornwall, part of the Luxury Family Hotel Group (LFH), checking-in to a two bedroom family room with two adults and two children aged one and three. The room was huge - and the children had their own bunk beds/sleeper cot in a separate adjoining room. This meant there was no sneaking around while the children were sleeping at night, and no hanging out in the bathroom if you wanted to have a conversation after hours.

All LFH hotels offer two hours of free childcare every day. As well as great facilities such as a huge playground with zip wire, nature trail and a cinema room, a game-changer for us was the in-built baby monitor system. This meant that when the youngest member of the group had their lunchtime nap, the adults could enjoy the grounds with the older child. It also meant that, after bedtime, we could escape for a proper adult supper. At the end of our stay, I felt genuinely rested. And the children had a total blast. A win win.

Sadly, often such facilities don’t come cheap, especially in school holidays. But most family-friendly hotels do discounts and specials – so it is worth shopping around.

open image in gallery Fowey Hall’s baby monitor system means parents get to spend quality time outdoors with any older children while the younger kids sleep ( Lizzie Edmonds )

Pros:

Childcare/monitor system so adults can have some time off.

Hotel facilities/services – but with children in mind (such as special dining times).

Lots of things to do for children.

Cons:

Price.

No option to cook your own food (not great for picky eaters).

Tip:

Look for a hotel with an in-built monitor system, especially when travelling in a group of families. That means you don’t have to go to bed when your children do.

How to do it:

Rates at Fowey Hall start from £180 per night (including two hours complimentary childcare & breakfast). luxuryfamilyhotels.co.uk

Apartment hotel

open image in gallery A two-bedroom apartment at SeaSpace, Newquay, is like a home-from-home ( Matt Jessop )

The apartment hotel remains somewhat of a rare phenomenon in the UK – though they are thankfully growing in popularity. An apartment hotel offers the best of both worlds - a home-from-home set up with living space and a kitchen within a hotel setting (meaning if you don’t want to cook or clean up, someone else will).

We stayed at SeaSpace in Newquay, renting one two-bed apartment and one studio apartment between four adults and three children (aged between one and three). It had a fabulous pool, a games room/playroom, padel courts, and a huge outdoor play area. Not that the children care, but it is very Instagrammable too – think brightly-coloured walls, huge pot plants and pop art everywhere. The breakfast at the casual day-time SeaSpace cafe was fabulous - think feed-worthy chorizo hash, full english and pancakes. Then from lunchtime, you can get a selection of smaller and larger plates at TALLO, the laid back on-site restaurant.

There wasn’t really a downside here - it was a great mix of home-from-home plus the ability to run downstairs for breakfast or dinner (or a bottle of wine in front of the TV once the children went to bed). Combined with reasonably-priced rooms, it was a real hit.

open image in gallery Food at the SeaSpace cafe was excellent – and very Instagrammable ( SeaSpace )

Pros:

More like a home from home than a hotel.

Ability to cook for yourself – or not if you don’t want to.

Cheaper than many family-friendly hotels.

Cons:

No childcare.

Tip:

Check where the nearest shop is to pick up basics so you can make the most of your kitchen.

How to do it:

SeaSpace studios start from £115 in low season for a studio (sleeps two). sea.space

Spa hotel

open image in gallery Calcot Manor near Tetbury has a spa but also activities for children ( Calcot Manor )

No, your eyes are not deceiving you – there are spa hotels where you can take your children. Obviously, not into the spa where everyone is relaxing (unless they are allowed during specific, child-friendly swimming times). But there are hotels that offer a fun-filled stay for children, while catering to adults who want to switch off and relax.

The key here is the kids’ club. So if you think your child would struggle with it or you aren’t comfortable with the concept, this could well be a non-starter. However, if you go in a large enough group, the adults could enjoy the spa on rotation, while the others look after the children. Where there is a will, there is a way...

We checked into a family suite at Calcot Manor & Spa, Tetbury, Cotswolds, for one night with two adults and two children aged 18 months and three-and-a-half years. At this simply wonderful hotel, they offer an incredibly generous four hours of childcare per day at their Ofsted-registered Playbarn. That is a lot of time in the spa.

If you aren’t relying on the kids’ club, there is a wealth of things for children to do here. There is a seasonal outdoor pool that children can use all day plus two, hour-long slots in the spa swimming pool you can book, a nature trail, lawn games, outdoor play area and mud kitchen. They will be very happy.

The downside here is cost. A spa hotel is never going to be the cheap-and-cheerful option, and that is the case at Calcot Manor & Spa.

open image in gallery The outdoor jacuzzi at Calcot Manor & Spa ( Calcot Spa at Calcot Manor & Spa )

Pros:

Enjoyable holiday for both adults and children.

Adults get some ‘me time.’

Cons:

Cost.

Not ideal for families who don’t want to use kids’ club provision.

Tip:

Find a spa hotel that has child times in the pool – that way your little ones can enjoy the spa experience as well (especially if they also provide child robes and slippers).

How to do it:

Rooms at Calcot & Spa start from £344, which include use of the spa. Treatments are extra. calcot.co

