The six warmest holiday destinations in Spain for winter sun

Spain, a summer magnet for millions, is often overlooked as a prime winter holiday destination.

While far-flung locales in the Caribbean or Asia typically capture the spotlight for winter sun, the Mediterranean nation presents a compelling short-haul alternative. Its agreeable climate and the absence of peak-season crowds make it a discerning choice.

Throughout winter, Spain’s southern provinces frequently experience temperatures hovering around 20C.

Perennial favourites like Seville remain sun-drenched from December through to March, with the milder conditions offering perfect opportunities for exploration, unhindered by the sweltering heat that characterises its summer months.

open image in gallery Spain’s balmy weather, which usually sits at 20C, make it the short-haul choice for those in the know ( Getty/iStock )

Even on the eastern coasts, destinations including Valencia offer opportunities for walks on the beach from Christmas Eve until spring.

The Canary Islands, famed for balmy winter temperatures, may be Spain’s most revered winter sun destination, but read on below for the full selection.

Tenerife

open image in gallery Tenerife has seen temperatures as high as 30C in December ( Getty/iStock )

The Canary Islands offer the best of Spanish winter sun, and Tenerife is the most popular. As well as being a key summer destination, this island receives six hours of sunshine per day between December and February, with temperature averages in these months standing at around 18C (with average highs around 22C).

By contrast, some parts of the UK only get an hour-and-a-half of sunshine per day in December. In London, that amount drops to 1 hour 15 minutes, according to analysis by data analytics firm Statista.

Many of the island’s highlights are its natural sites. It is home to the highest peak in Spain, Mount Teide, an active volcano that towers over the national park of the same name. While a cable car can get you to the top, there are plenty of hiking routes among the red rock and rugged terrain.

If exploring doesn’t appeal, don’t fret – the weather is still good enough to spend the day on the beach too, whether you’re looking for water sports in the coastal resorts of the Costa Adeje or exploration in the capital, Santa Cruz, before lying on Playa Teresitas.

Where to stay

For the ultimate in child-free luxury and relaxation, head to the western coast for Red Level at Gran Melia Palacio de Isora.

This is a private section of the wider Gran Melia Palacio, and every room has a private terrace and views. There’s a pool, hot tubs and plenty of peace and quiet.

Valencia

open image in gallery Valencia’s winter climate is balmy, hovering in the mid-teens ( Getty/iStock )

Though cooler than other destinations on this list, Valencia offers pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the winter months. It is not uncommon to see locals at the beach from December to February, though many stay away from the water despite temperatures hovering around 17C.

This is a city that thrives in winter, as many of its best sights and most popular activities suit slightly lower temperatures.

A cycle along the five-or-so miles of the Turia Park is practically a rite of passage, and at the end of the route lies the City of Arts and Sciences, one of Spain’s modern marvels and the site of avant-garde buildings, verdant gardens and Europe’s largest aquarium.

Whether you’re strolling around Ruzafa and Carmen or enjoying some alfresco New Year’s Eve drinks, the temperature is never too hot and rarely too cold.

Beach areas may be more suited to promenade strolls rather than afternoon swims, but there’s something extremely satisfying about having lunch on the sands while your friends in the UK are clearing snow from their driveways.

Where to stay

The Vincci Palace is one of the best-located hotels in the city, sitting right between the main squares and within easy walking distance of most landmarks. Inside, it’s a classy mix of modern interiors and old-fashioned flair, from the building’s remaining period features to the Art Deco touches in the bar area.

Seville

open image in gallery Seville is the warmest city in continental Europe ( Getty/iStock )

The Andalusian capital is famed for its year-round high temperatures, and while average summer highs of 36C are enough to deter would-be visitors, winter highs of between 16 and 18C are far more welcoming.

A city break in Seville offers an impressively deep range of culture, history and landmarks, from evening flamenco shows to cruises along the Guadalquivir River. Several of the highlights – including the Old Town, cathedral, La Giralda Tower, Moorish Alcazar and Casa de Pilatos – are within an easy walking distance of each other.

On a separate day, make your way to the Maria Luisa Park and the Plaza de Espana, where you can enjoy a relaxed stroll and a short rowboat trip on the canal before admiring the national pavilions that remain around the park, built for the 1929 Ibero-American Expo.

Where to stay

The eccentric Hotel Amadeus provides a comfortable stay near the historic centre, less than half a mile from Seville’s main attractions. With a rooftop pool, cosy outdoor and indoor eating areas, characterful period features and plenty of musical touches – including three pianos and a 16th-century harp – this hotel is a special stay in the historic centre.

Nerja

open image in gallery Nerja is a popular tourist town, around an hour from Malaga ( Getty/iStock )

A smaller alternative to Malaga, Nerja lies around 30 miles to the east, perched on a section of cliffs that overlook the Alboran Sea. The town begins on the shores of Salon and Calahonda, rising steadily up through a sea of white-washed, low-lying buildings and palm-tree-filled gardens.

Within the narrow, cobbled streets, a plethora of independent shops, restaurants and plazas await. Just above the beach sits the Balcon de Europa, an impressive viewpoint that gives sweeping sea views.

One of the town’s most visited sites is its extensive network of caves, which stretches for over three miles and is adorned with paintings thought to date back 40,000 years.

Where to stay

The Hotel Balcon de Europa is built into the rock face in one of the best areas of Nerja for visitors. The hotel offers comfortable, modern rooms, direct beach access and some of the best views in town.

Lanzarote

open image in gallery Average highs are around 21C in Lanzarote during the winter months ( Getty/iStock )

When competing alongside Gran Canaria for the second Canary recommendation on this list, Lanzarote comes out on top due to its amazing natural sites and charming capital. The main city of Arrecife may be smaller than Las Palmas, but its city-side beaches, colonial architecture and lively nightlife make it a worthy competitor.

At the Timanfaya National Park, the sea of red rock and volcanic soil appears almost extra-terrestrial and guided hikes or bus tours are the only ways to explore. Alongside the beaches and the Hervideros cliffs, the Jameos del Agua, an oasis-like landscape that contains a cave network and cultural centre, is the other must-see.

Where to stay

The Secrets Lanzarote Resort is a vast, 335-room complex with four outdoor pools, six restaurants and various sports facilities, alongside an extensive spa offering everything from a hairdresser to lava and aloe vera treatments.

Malaga

open image in gallery Malaga is the main city in the Costa del Sol ( Getty/iStock )

Andalusia’s primary seaside destination is another great alternative to Seville for a dose of winter sun. Average highs hit 18C, and though the sea may be too cold for most, both the port and the long stretch of city beach, which includes Malagueta and Caleta, are great places to walk, cycle or enjoy a laid-back afternoon meal.

The historic centre demands an afternoon spent wandering its wide boulevards, narrow alleys and churro cafes, while La Concepción Historical Botanical Garden and Gibralfaro Castle offer some of the best views.

Art lovers will enjoy the Thyssen Carmen Museum, which showcases a host of 19th-century Spanish art, while the birthplace of Picasso also has a fantastic museum containing over 200 of his works (part of which lies within the house where the famed artist was born).

The Alcazaba, Malaga’s answer to Granada’s Alhambra, is the architectural highlight, where stone palaces with horseshoe arches contain gardens and courtyards lined with orange and palm trees.

Where to stay

The Only YOU chain’s Malaga residence stands out partly due to its marvellous eighth-floor terrace, which features sweeping views towards the Gibralfaro Castle. Inside, a series of on-trend rooms is paired with chic public areas, like those of the Carmen restaurant.

This piece was first published in November 2024 and has been revised and updated