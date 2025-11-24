Lopota, Georgia, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lopota is the ultimate Georgian retreat. Enjoy a slice of lakeside luxury in the heart of Kakheti’s wine country, where nature, wellness, and vineyards come together

Location

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa sits quietly in Kakheti, Georgia’s famed wine region, where some of the world’s earliest wines were first crafted over 8,000 years ago. The drive from Tbilisi winds through lush, mountainous countryside, past wandering cows and sheep. You’ll travel along roads lined with stalls and vans selling glistening watermelon, jars of local honey, and colourful churchkhela (the walnut-filled candy that snakes like garlands in the sun).

The region itself is a patchwork of verdant valleys, scattered vineyards, olive groves, and ancient churches rising from the hills. It’s a landscape made for farming, for wandering and for taking it slow. For those seeking a livelier atmosphere, the closest major town, Telavi, is just 25 minutes away. Here, you can wander through the vibrant bazaar and see majestic landmarks like the Alaverdi St. George Cathedral, perched 10 kilometres out, which offers stunning valley views of the region.

The vibe

open image in gallery There are six pools and four restaurants at the resort ( Lopota Lake Resort & Spa )

Spread across 60 hectares of forests, vineyards, and rolling hills, Lopota Lake Resort is a family-owned retreat where luxury and nature coexist effortlessly. In need of something? It’s likely the resort will have the amenities for you. There are six pools, four restaurants, horse stables, a Slavic bathhouse, tennis courts and a tucked-away spa set in the mountains with sweeping lakeside views. The real heart of the property, as the name suggests, is the lake itself. Nature feels ever-present at Lopota. Geese wander past bedroom windows, horses neigh in the distance, and Bobby, an elderly but friendly German shepherd, keeps watch outside one of the villas. It’s the ideal base to slow down, linger over sunlit meals, sip local wine, and simply relax while Kakheti’s vineyards and ancient monasteries stretch out in every direction.

Service

Service at Lopota is warm and attentive without ever being overbearing. Although it’s worth noting that it can be a touch slow in certain areas, like room service or calling a golf caddy to drive to the entrance or spa, simply because of how big the resort is.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms are spread out across the resort ( Lopota Lake Resort & Spa )

Lopota Lake Resort offers 311 rooms across 16 buildings, from cosy singles to spacious executive suites. Deluxe View Double Rooms are calm and comfortable, each with a private balcony overlooking the lake and mountains. Despite its size, the resort never feels crowded thanks to its expansive layout. Rooms are well equipped with bathrooms stocked with toiletries, a hair dryer, toothbrush, skincare essentials and robes, as well as fast-acting air conditioning, a flatscreen TV and a desk.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Wine can be sampled from the vineyards at Chateau Buera ( Lopota Lake Resort & Spa )

With four restaurants, three poolside bars and a jazz club on site, there’s no shortage of choice at Lopota. Kakhetian Corner celebrates the region’s traditions with produce straight from the garden. Think: crisp salads with walnut dressing, homemade bread, local cheese, and charcoal-grilled barbecue dishes that taste of the countryside. For something more romantic, Chateau Buera pairs sweeping terrace views with in-house wines and modern Georgian plates like beef cheeks, pan-fried khachapuri, and stewed rabbit kharcho.

Elsewhere, IKE serves Asian-inspired fusion and sushi, while Oval brings a taste of Italy to the Georgian mountains. Wine, of course, is at the heart of Kakheti. At Chateau Buera, grapes are hand-picked and foot-crushed before fermenting in clay qvevri buried underground, producing bold reds, amber whites, and delicate rosés. A cellar tour and tasting is the best way to learn more about this ancient craft.

Facilities

open image in gallery The American Bar is home to a cosy fireplace ( Lopota Lake Resort & Spa )

As well as the forest spa, indoor and outdoor pools, Slavic bathhouse and tennis courts, there’s also a fitness centre and sauna. In each room, you’ll find a well-stocked minibar with beers, bottled water, juices and snacks., plus coffee and tea-making facilities.

Accessibility

Rooms are available for disabled guests upon request.

Pet Policy

Yes, pets are welcome at an additional cost of around £18 per pet.

Check in/out?

Check in from 3pm; check out until 12pm.

Family friendly?

Yes, it’s hard to imagine a more family-friendly escape. Children and adults alike are spoiled for choice, with six pools to dip into, horseriding tours through the countryside, quad biking, cycling, tennis, basketball, football courts, and a newly built aqua park hidden away from the main site. Come winter, there’s even an ice rink to keep the fun going.

At a glance

Best thing: The food and drink here are standout, and a wine-tasting tour is a must. After all, you’re in wine country and it would be rude not to.

Perfect for: This is a perfect place for a relaxing stay to suit the whole family. It's also ideal for anyone exploring the emerging tourist city of Tbilisi who is seeking a few days out to wine country, and is a good base for day trips to discover Georgia’s stunning offerings.

open image in gallery There are 16 different buildings with various-sized rooms at Lopota ( Lopota Lake Resort & Spa )

Not right for: A quick city break. Lopota’s remote setting takes you far from the noise and pace, making it the kind of spot where you put your phone away, order a glass of wine, and chill by the pool with a good book. The vibe leans more towards luxury than being a traditional Georgian homestay. For those after an intimate experience, they’ll find plenty of smaller guesthouses and hostels across the region. Options include the leafy Tsinandali Estate on the historic Chavchavadze grounds, or Lost Ridge Inn in Sighnaghi, a boutique stay beside Pheasant’s Tears (one of the region’s biggest wineries), complete with its own craft brewery, restaurant and horse ranch.

Instagram from: The dramatic gothic-looking Chateau Buera and its vineyards are the money shot that will make all your friends jealous.

Address: Napareuli, 2200, Telavi, Kakheti, Georgia

Phone: +995 32 2 400 400

Website: Lopotaresort.com

