Hotel Sanders, Copenhagen, review

Hotel Sanders’ warmth and understated charm has the effect of making you feel like you are dropping into your own, beautifully designed digs in the city. Ideally placed in a quiet street in the centre of town, the hotel offers fantastic cocktails, bike hire, and rooftop dining

Location

Hotel Sanders sits on a tranquil, cobbled street just off Kongens Nytorv, the square in the centre of downtown Copenhagen. It’s the perfect location for hopping to all the galleries and breathtaking architecture the Danish capital has to offer. Nyhavn’s brightly coloured 17th and 18th-century townhouses, which grace the front of all the city’s postcards, are just a short walk away, as is the metro station, which gets you to the airport in just eight stops.

Off to the west is Vesterbro and the meat packing district, great for eating and partying, while to the north is the trendy, diverse neighbourhood of Nørrebro. The best way to get around Copenhagen is by bike, and you can be at lush swimming and coffee spot La Banchina in nine minutes, or at the buzzy Torvehallerne market in just seven.

The vibe

open image in gallery ‘Tata’, the hotel’s intimate bar ( Hotel Sanders )

Two words that sum up the atmosphere at Sanders are “Danish understatement”. The neoclassical townhouse is exquisitely designed, with every little detail considered, from the candles at the breakfast table to the framed artwork in the bedrooms, but it all feels effortless. Whether you’re bringing your young family, are away on a romantic mini-break or travelling solo for business, everything is curated so that guests feel right at home here, as if this is your own stylish pied-a-terre you’re just popping into.

London-based design firm Lind + Almond are responsible for the elegant interior design, a clever combination of Danish mid-century modern, British colonial and Parisian bistro style.

The service

We arrived pretty late off a flight from the UK and within minutes of entering the hotel we had the warmest of greetings at the glowing bar, and two ice-cold negronis in our hands. As a whole, the service feels smooth and upbeat, but not overly pandering. On one morning we were slightly forgotten about at breakfast, but partly because there are so many options of where to sit and eat: in the dining room, in the garden, or up on the roof terrace. If you want something a little more private, and to chow down on chips in your dressing gown after a night out in the city, this is the place to do it – the room service is speedy, friendly and no-fuss.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The hotel feels like a home from home ( Hotel Sanders )

There are 54 bedrooms in the five-storey hotel and every one is unique. Artworks above the beds – a mixture of gentle paintings and sketches, including lots of ballet dancers – all have slightly different wooden frames, making each space feel as though it’s been naturally curated over time, like a home. There is beautiful tiling and ceramic panelling in the light-filled bathrooms, rattan headboards in the bedrooms and toiletries from the hotel’s own care line Mimi K.

Food and drink

Fancy sitting on a streetside terrace on a sunny evening, sipping rosé and eating fresh oysters served out of a retro cart? Then Sanders is the place to be. If you’re after a slightly more sensible meal, at breakfast there’s a tasty array of pastries and Danish salmon and cold cuts, and the tomato toast with creamy ricotta is a highlight. The unpretentious dinner menu combines Danish and global flavours. The bar, Tata, feels like a real hotspot for local creatives. Think glowing lighting, red velvet furnishings, a crackling fire and bow-tied waiting staff.

Facilities

While there’s no pool or spa, guests can opt for in-room massages. Bicycles are also available for rent – though at a much heftier price tag than you’d find at a local shop – and you can book a wide range of activities through the front desk, from trips on the hotel’s Sixties mahogany boat to a backstage tour of the Royal Theatre.

In each room there is a little red book that serves as a shortlist of recommendations from Hotel Sanders’ owner and founder, the former ballet dancer Alexander Kolpin.

Disability access

The hotel has a few steps at the entrance, but they do have ramps for the stairs that can be arranged. Alternatively, guests can access the property through the hotel’s backyard where there is a lift that can bring them to all floors.

There are several rooms that are suitable for wheelchair users, with wider doors and easy access from the lift that runs to all floors.

Pet policy

Pets are welcome at Sanders in the following room categories only: Sanders Bedroom, Sanders Bedroom Plus, One Bedroom Suite, and Sanders Suite.

Dogs weighing up to 20kg are allowed, and they must remain in the room at all times.

A pet fee of £116 will be added to the room charge for guests bringing a dog.

Check in/check out?

Check-in time is 3pm; check-out time is 12pm noon.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Connecting rooms are available, several rooms have sofa beds and larger rooms can fit an extra cot or a bed. There is also a nanny service.

At a glance

Best thing: Cocktails at Tata.

Perfect for: Feeling at home in the heart of the city.

Not right for: Those looking for back-to-back treatments or activities.

Instagram from: The oyster cart at sunset.

Address: Tordenskjoldsgade 15, DK – 1055 København K.

Phone: + 45 46 40 00 40

Website: Hotelsanders.com

