Love it or hate it, 14 February is fast approaching, and for those googly-eyed, a weekend away could be on the cards.

Whether a last-minute city break with your beloved or an escape to the countryside for some one-on-one time, there are hotel packages across Europe to sweeten the deal beyond a box of chocolates.

Of course, the cheesy classics have made the cut for most romantic getaways, with flutes of champagne, candle-lit aphrodisiacs and petal-strewn pillows likely waiting on arrival.

From short-haul getaways in amorous Paris and baroque Venice – both vying for the crown of “city of love” – to secluded staycations closer to home, here are the hotels hosting the holiday of devotion in 2026.

Best Valentines package deals 2026

1. Le Royal Monceau Raffles, Paris

open image in gallery Wine and dine at Le Royal Monceau ( Roméo Balancourt )

Paris, for many, is a dream Valentine’s break destination. The “Romance at Raffles” package at Le Royal Monceau Raffles offers some luxury touches for those in love. From junior suites upwards, seductive rates include a welcome Champagne bottle, a tasting menu for two at Il Carpaccio, the hotel’s on-site Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, buffet breakfasts (in your room if desired) and access to the spa throughout your stay. In addition, you’ll receive a one-hour massage session each. When you do venture outside, you’ll be a stone’s throw from the Champs-Elysées in the heart of the French capital.

Junior suites in the “Romance at Raffles” from €2,780 (£2,410) per night between 13 and 16 February.

2. Hotel Kaiserhof Wien, Vienna

open image in gallery Hotel Kaiserhof Wien sits near Karlsplatz, a vibrant public square in Vienna ( Getty Images )

Hotel Kaiserhof Wien is a suitably romantic stay in Vienna. So much so that the “Romantic days: Dreams and Roses” package runs year-round. Guests will tuck into canopy beds in superior rooms with sophisticated touches, including a scattering of rose petals, a bottle of Veuve Fourny and Fils Grand Reserve as welcome champagne and even a homemade Kaiserhof cake on arrival. Here, breakfast can be taken in bed, and you can sweat it out in the hotel’s sauna after a long day of exploring hand in hand.

The city of Mozart and Beethoven is a particularly good choice for music lovers – a visit to the world-famous State Opera may be particularly romantic – but the various museums, parks and palaces will also keep most couples entertained for a weekend.

“Dreams and Roses” package from €382 (£331) per night, 13 to 15 February.

3. Appleby Manor, Lake District

open image in gallery Appleby Manor is just half an hour from Ullswater ( Appleby Manor )

The Valentine’s Break Package at Appleby Manor allows guests a cosy two-night stay in the Lake District countryside, close to Ullswater and villages like Penrith. This package has both great value and character. Rooms carry a quintessentially British style - think anything from tartan bedding to floral carpets and Victorian-style armchairs, with a free bottle of fizz and chocolate flourishes. Access to the thermal spa and jacuzzi provides a relaxing finish to a misty morning spent exploring the famous fells, while dinner is taken care of on both nights – a two-course meal in the bistro and a four-course dinner in the fine-dining restaurant (a more sophisticated menu of dishes like Cumbrian lamb, venison and monkfish). Best of all, the package can be booked on any two nights between 10 February and 17 February, giving you plenty of flexibility.

Two-night “Valentine’s Break Package” from £229pp between 10 and 17 February.

4. Hotel Arcadia, Venice

open image in gallery The canals of Venice ooze romance ( Getty Images )

Hotel Arcadia’s three-night “I Love You” package is a good option for those who want to experience Valentine’s in one of Italy’s most romantic cities. Expect a stay in a canalside Venetian palazzo with breakfast in bed and a daily spritz alongside Venetian cookies. Charming add-ons include welcome strawberries, sparkling wine, red roses and chocolate hearts in your room, as well as a personal touch with customised Valentine’s cards. Head to the hotel’s Skyfall Bar for its most romantic setting in an elegant, child-free lounge bar.

Three nights for two in a deluxe double room from €1,054 (£913) 13 to 16 February on the “I Love You” package.

5. Hotel Meudon, Cornwall

open image in gallery Meudon has direct access to parts of the South West Coast Path ( Lee Searle/Hotel Meudon )

Hotel Meudon’s two-night Valentine’s package is simple yet luxurious, with a focus on the hotel’s serene setting – a little green oasis around 10 minutes south of Falmouth. The package includes fizz on arrival, breakfast each morning, as well as a six-course Valentine’s menu featuring oysters, lamb, lobster bisque and a black forest gateau for two before a nightcap in Freddie’s bar.

Two-night B&B “A Valentine’s Escape” for two from £388.

6. Alchymist Grand Hotel, Prague

open image in gallery The Alchymist sits near Prague’s main squares ( Getty Images )

Prague’s cobblestone streets make it one of Europe’s most enchanting places, and the “City of a Hundred Spires” is no less captivating in winter. The Alchymist Grand Hotel’s two-night Valentine’s package provides a deluxe stay in the heart of the Mala Strana (Old Town). Start the day with a mimosa at breakfast before a venture into town, with spa access to help ease the city break steps once you arrive back at the hotel. Dinner for two is five courses at the Alchymist restaurant, with a Valentine’s menu consisting of sea bass ceviche, veal and an indulgent chocolate mousse – you’ll also find a floral bouquet and homemade pralines on your pillow.

St Valentine’s Package from €445 (£386) per night between 13 and 15 February.

7. Prestonfield House, Scotland

open image in gallery Prestonfield House has welcomed guests since 1958 ( Prestonfield House )

The “Fantastic February” package at Prestonfield House allows guests an intimate stay in the Scottish capital. It begins with a bottle of champagne on arrival in your Luxury Room, where low lighting and regal red hues greet couples. The Edinburgh hotel bills the package as “sumptuous overnight stay”, and you’ll have plenty of time to explore the city – from the charming area of Grassmarket to an enchanting trek up Arthur’s Seat – before a candlelit three-course table d'Hote dinner. In the morning, enjoy a Prestonfield full Scottish breakfast before heading home.

Fantastic February package from £345 per night between 1 and 27 February (excluding Saturdays).

