New beer river cruise launches in Europe with onboard tastings and tours

A new river cruise is giving guests a chance to raise a glass – or a pint – to Europe’s beer heritage.

River cruises may be more often associated with wine, but Riverside Luxury Cruises is looking to redress the balance with a new Hops and Heritage itinerary.

The luxury cruise sailing on the Rhine River promises to take passengers through the heart of Europe’s legendary beer culture.

The eight-day Hops and Heritage cruise will take place from 29 July to 5 August 2026 aboard Riverside Debussy, which caters for 110 guests across 55 suites.

Starting in Basel, Switzerland, passengers will be treated to famous beers of each region and excursions linked to each region that are included in the price.

There will be the chance to sample Alsace beer in Strasbourg and to drink fresh draughts in Rüdesheim while surrounded by landscapes of vineyards.

Guests can savour German pilsners and kolsch from traditional Stangen glasses in Cologne and grolsch in Arnhem, before concluding in the historical brewing centre of Amsterdam.

On board, resident beer sommelier James Kellow will lead talks on beer, tastings and food pairings.

For an additional cost, guests can also book the Vintage Room fine-dining experience, where Kellow and the ship’s executive chef work together to create a seven-course celebration of regional beer and locally inspired dishes.

Prices start from £3,094.

Other cruise lines such as Ama Waterways and Avalon also offer beer-themed cruises.

Ama Waterways’ beer cruises are also along the Rhine and include onboard experts, tastings and lectures, and up to four beer-themed excursions in addition to city tours, bike rides and hikes. Prices start from £2,145 per person for a February 2026 sailing.

Avalon Waterways has beer-themed river cruises along the Rhine and also the Danube that feature host lectures, beer tasting, and food-and-beer-pairings. Prices start from £2,250 per person for 2026 sailings.

