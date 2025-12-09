P&O Cruises introduces new five-berth cabins on family-focused ships
Traditionally, only a maximum of four guests are allowed per cabin
P&O Cruises has revealed plans to introduce new five-berth cabins on three of its cruise ships next summer in a boost for larger families.
Traditionally, cruise lines allow a maximum of four guests in a cabin, typically made up of a double bed and either bunk beds, a sofa bed or pull-down berths.
That can make it tricky for families with more than two children, as they may need to purchase two cabins or a large suite so everyone can fit on board.
But P&O Cruises is now offering an extra option.
The cruise line will be adding 50 five-berth cabins across three of its ships – Arvia, Britannia and Iona – in a bid to make holidays at sea more appealing for larger families.
The new layout will comprise a double bed, a sofa bed for two people and an extra top bunk for the remaining passenger.
The expanded accommodation choices will be available from summer 2026 and includes balcony cabins and conservatory mini suite cabins for families of five.
Iona and Arvia are the newest and largest ships in the P&O Cruises fleet, launching in 2021 and 2022 respectively and each catering for 5,200 passengers.
Guests can currently enjoy northern European and fjords sailings aboard Iona or go further afield to the Caribbean with Arvia.
The brand’s flagship Britannia, which celebrated 10 years at sea this year, sails similar itineraries, in addition to visiting the Canary Islands.
Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president, said: “With more families choosing P&O Cruises, we're delighted to be expanding our family holiday offerings on Arvia, Britannia and Iona from next summer.
“We know that family holidays create memories that last a lifetime, and we’re always looking for new ways to make those experiences easier, more comfortable and better value.
“We understand that every family is unique, and our new five-berth cabins mean that larger families can enjoy being together in one space without compromise.”
Read more: The best P&O Cruises holidays
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments