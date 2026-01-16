Here is how P&O Cruises passengers can party with DJ Pete Tong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s all going Pete Tong on P&O Cruises, but in the best possible way.

Passengers will be treated to a DJ set from the legendary broadcaster on a western Mediterranean cruise later this year.

Tong, known for his arena-filling DJ sets and BBC Radio 1 dance shows, will host a 90-minute experience in the SkyDome aboard P&O Cruises’ Arvia’s cruise ship on Saturday 19 September 2026 while the ship is docked at Botafoc Pier in Ibiza.

The performance marks Arvia’s first visit to the island of Ibiza.

Tong said: “Ibiza has always been my spiritual home – it’s where the sound and culture of dance music truly came alive. To bring that energy aboard the Arvia cruise and connect with people in such a unique setting feels really special. It’s going to be one of those nights where everything – the place, the people, the music – just clicks.

“Every time I play in Ibiza, it get reminded of why I fell in love with dance music in the first place. Taking that sound beyond the island, across the water on the Arvia, is about carrying those memories into something new – the same spirit, just a different horizon.”

The 14-night cruise departs from Southampton on 13 September 2026, calling at La Coruña, Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza, Marseille, Barcelona, and Cadiz. Prices currently start from £1,129 per person based on two sharing an inside cabin.

P&O Cruises is also currently offering up to £400 onboard spending money if booked by 3 March 2026 on selected sailings while additional guests sail from £49 per person.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow added: “Pete Tong is a true trailblazer whose influence on dance music is simply unmatched.

“Welcoming him on board Arvia whilst docked in Ibiza will be an extraordinary moment for us and perfectly reflects the ambition of our entertainment programme.

“We’re committed to bringing guests world-class talent and unforgettable experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. This collaboration captures what P&O Cruises stands for today – innovative, high quality entertainment that continues to raise the bar for holidays at sea.”

