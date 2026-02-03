How to cruise with Marco Pierre White and Olly Smith
P&O Cruises is bringing top culinary talent to its ships
P&O Cruises is giving guests the chance to sail with celebrated culinary talent including chef Marco Pierre-White and wine expert Olly Smith.
Pierre-White and Smith, along with Spanish restauranteur José Pizarro, are the top names that will feature on nine new Food Heroes cruises this year.
P&O Cruises’ passengers will have the chance to cook with Pierre-White, who is marking 20 years with the cruise line, on two sailings.
You can raise a glass with Smith on four voyages and there are two cruises with Pizarro.
Read more: The best P&O Cruises ships and holidays
The sailings start on 14 March, with a two-week Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands cruise aboard Iona with Smith. Prices start from £949 per person.
The flagship sailing of this year’s programme stars all three Food Heroes together aboard Britannia on a two-week cruise around northern Europe that departs on 28 August. Prices start from £1,679 per person.
Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, said: “Food has always been at the heart of the P&O Cruises experience, and our Food Heroes programme brings that to life in a way that’s authentic, entertaining and genuinely distinctive.
“Celebrating Marco Pierre White’s 20th year with us – alongside José Pizarro and Olly Smith – is a powerful moment for the brand, and the all-star sailing in 2026 will be something truly special for our guests.
“These cruises aren’t just about incredible food and drink – they’re about the stories behind the menus, inspired by the amazing destinations we sail to, and the unforgettable experiences that stay with our guests long after they return home.”
P&O Cruises is also currently offering up to £400 onboard credit on bookings made by 3 March 2026 and savings of up to £400 per cabin for past guests on a wide range of sailings across the fleet.
A third and fourth guest in a cabin now sails from £49 per person if booked by 3 March 2026 on selected cruises. Bookings can currently be made with a five per cent deposit.
Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks