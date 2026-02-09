Artwork revealed for new MSC World Asia cruise ship including a giant dragon
MSC Cruises’ latest ship will be full of interesting Asia-inspired artwork
A 12-metre long dragon sculpture and giant koi fish models are among the artwork that will greet guests on the new MSC World Asia cruise ship.
MSC Cruises is preparing to launch its latest World class cruise vessel this December and it will be full of Asian-inspired art.
The cruise line said the artwork will reflect Asia’s rich culture, art and landscapes.
Guests will see art and sculptures inspired by the Asian continent across the ship in areas such as the World Promenade, the pool deck and on stairwells.
The vessel will debut with Mediterranean sailings in December and will join sister ships MSC World Europa and MSC World America in the fleet.
MSC World Atlantic is currently being built, and fifth and sixth cruise ships for the World Class series are already in development.
Here is what to expect.
Dragon sculpture and Japanese carps
A stainless steel dragon suspended from the ceiling 10 metres above the World Promenade will welcome guests as they explore the area’s restaurants and bars.
The 12-metre-long and nine-metre-wide sculpture is made up of almost 700 mirrors and 3,000 LED lights.
The World Promenade will also feature large-scale koi fish sculptures by UK-based artist David Harber.
Indoor pool
Guests will be welcomed to the indoor pool by an art installation in the shape of a water droplet, widening towards the base to evoke a sense of lightness and fluidity.
Designed by artist Elisabetta Milan, the installation measures 150cm in width and 245cm in height.
Cabin and corridor artwork
Each deck will feature artworks in the corridors inspired by ship’s deck names, which are titled after cities in Asia and will pay homage to the beauty, culture, and diversity of Asia.
This will include work by Vietnamese artist Joan Phan.
Highlights include pieces inspired by Mount Fuji and Hạ Long Bay
Similarly, cabin artwork will display the landscapes, colours, and natural motifs of Asia.
Venues with a view
Art will be a key part of MSC World Asia’s onboard venues.
Swiss art workshop Atelier Le Castel will create bespoke pieces for venues including La Dolce Vita bar and the Bubbles cafe as well as in the theatre and the MSC Yacht Club.
The Kaito Sushi Restaurant on board will also feature koi fish artwork by artist Raimondo Briata.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks