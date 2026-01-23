Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guests will be able to choose from two high-end mega-suites on Explora Journeys’ newest ship, the luxury cruise line has revealed.

Explora Journeys, the upmarket brand owned by MSC Cruises, is set to launch Explora III this summer and it will feature two Owner’s Residences for the first time.

The Owner’s Residences on Explora I and Explora II were designed by the Jorio Luxury and Yachts, interior design studio NenMar, as well as the Aponte family, which owns MSC Cruises.

Prices vary depending on the sailing but start from around £21,000 for a week-long cruise and can be as high as £85,000.

All cabins across the Explora Journeys’ fleet are suites, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, private terraces and regularly-stocked minibars, with hosts on hand to help with requests such as itinerary planning and dining requests.

But Owner’s Residences guests can access more space and amenities as well as their own dedicated butler or residence manager, offering extra services including packing and unpacking.

The Owner’s Residences’ on Explora III have been designed with architect Patricia Urquiola, known for the Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona and showrooms for brands such as BMW and Ferrari.

Positioned at the aft of the ship on decks seven and eight, the Owner’s Residences are the largest available aboard Explora III.

Each offers 280 square metres of space, of which 125 square metres is devoted to a sweeping terrace covering the ship’s full width.

Urquiola has combined Mediterranean design and contemporary style, reflecting the rhythm of the sea, with bronze metals that catch shifting light. Cipollino and Travertino marble lend mineral warmth and ribbed woods introduce waves of texture.

Features include an expansive dressing room, a bedroom with a bespoke king-sized bed layered in fine linens, a Liquefy low table designed by Urquiola for Glas Italia and a Ruff armchair by Moroso.

open image in gallery Watch the world sail by on a king-sized bed inside Explora Journeys’ Owner’s Residence ( Explora Journeys )

The marble bathroom includes a double vanity area, bathtub, separate rain shower and steam room.

Guests get their own living area with dining table and sofas, surrounded by marble panelling. Oversized windows that look out to the ocean.

open image in gallery There is plenty of space to get ready in the marble-lined bathroom ( Explora Journeys )

On the terrace, guests can take in uninterrupted ocean views from the whirlpool, gather around the alfresco dining table or recline in outdoor lounge chairs.

The maximum capacity is two adults and one child under two.

A connecting Ocean Terrace Suite can be added for two more adults and a child under two.

open image in gallery Guests can dine while overlooking their own terrace ( Explora Journeys )

Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys, said: “Patricia’s work reflects a sensibility naturally aligned with Explora Journeys.

“She understands how considered design can evoke emotion and how the right balance of light, texture and form immediately imbues a sense of ease.

“This is central to our ocean state of mind, which invites guests to slow down and feel fully connected to their surroundings. In the Owner’s Residence, Patricia has translated that philosophy into spaces that feel generous, grounded and deeply attuned to the sea.”

Urquiola added: “I imagined the Owner’s Residence as a space to be inhabited with the body as much as with the eyes, where textures and materials create a sense of protection while remaining open to the movement of the sea.

“For me, it is about creating a sense of belonging on the water. The project grew through a long-standing relationship of trust and continuous dialogue with the Aponte family and this project reflects that.”

Explora III’s maiden seven-night voyage is scheduled for 3 August 2026 from Barcelona to Lisbon, with prices starting at £4,770 per person.

