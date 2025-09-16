First look as new Celebrity Xcel cruise ship completes sea trials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Cruises has moved a step closer to welcoming passengers onto its newest cruise ship for the first time after completing sea trials.

The fifth ship in the cruise line’s Edge series, Celebrity Xcel, finished its first ocean sailing last weekend.

Helmed by captain Kyriakos Matragkas, the vessel completed a series of manoeuvrability tests designed to monitor the ship’s functional and operational capabilities near the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, where it has been under construction.

At 141,420 gross tonnes, she is the same size as sister ships Ascent and Beyond – putting her among the largest across the Celebrity Cruises fleet.

She is also bigger than the remaining two vessels in her class, Edge and Apex.

open image in gallery Celebrity Xcel is one of the largest ships in the brand's fleet ( Celebrity Cruises )

There are some similar features such as the “Magic Carpet” platform that hangs over the side of the ship – operating as a restaurant by day and live music bar at night.

The ship has 16 passenger decks, including “The Retreat” at the top for suite guests.

Deck 14 is kitted out with a pool and hot tub, while decks three, four and five contain restaurants and the theatre.

open image in gallery Plan your adventure with the Celebrity Xcel deck plan ( Celebrity Cruises )

Celebrity Xcel will also have some new features on board.

These include an all-day, all-night adult-only games room called Attic at The Club, featuring retro games such as Pac-Man, NBA Showtime and Golden Tee.

The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will have the brand’s first Hydra Room, plus guests can be pampered by valets on the exclusive Celebrity Pool Club private deck.

Other new features include The Bazaar on deck five – a performance space inspired by the ship’s destinations – and Mediterranean restaurant Bora on deck 15.

Celebrity Xcel’s maiden season starts in November 2025, with sailings from Fort Lauderdale around the Caribbean. Cabins are still available for the ship’s four-night preview roundtrip cruise from Ft Lauderdale to Cozumel, Mexico. Prices start at £718 per person – find out more here.

She will also visit Europe in summer 2026, offering itineraries from Barcelona and Athens. Cabin fares start from £1,203 per person – find out more here.

